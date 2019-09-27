GREENEVILLE – The Rogersville City School boys cross country team and three Surgoinsville Middle School athletes qualified for the state cross country meet based on their two-mile performances Tuesday in the TMSAA Upper East Sectional Championships at Beacon School in Greeneville.
The state meet will be run in Clarksville, Tenn. on Oct. 5.
Qualiffying for Surgoinsville Middle School are Roman Borghetti-Metz, who finished in second place in 12:27 in the Class A boys race; his sister, Sabella Borghetti-Metz, who finished in fourth place in the Class A girls race in 14:43; and their SMS teammate, Jacie Begley, who placed seventh in the girls race in 15:28.
The top three finishing teams qualify for state. After that the top five individuals qualify to run.
The Rogersville City School boys cross country team will be heading to state for the first time in school history. The RCS girls had made appearances the past three years since Kelley Russell took over the program.
“This year it was the boys’ turn,” she said. “We finished third out of 20 teams in the small school Sectional race. Our team was led by three-year veterans Jayden Ward and Connor Armstrong, as well as newcomer Adonis Kincaid.
“Jayden has been our number one runner all season and has had his sights on a breakout performance. That performance came (Tuesday) where he finished fourth in a field of 112 runners with a 40-second personal record (PR).
“Conner Armstrong had himself a day with a huge PR of two minutes and a 12th place finish,” Russell said.
“Sixth grade newcomer Adonis Kincaid also made some noise, finishing in the top 20 at 18th. I look for him to anchor the team the next two years. Our numbers 4-7 have been exceptional this year trading positions almost each race,” Russell said.
“They also had strong performances on the day with Holden Sattler finishing 33rd, Clay Wagoner finishing 38th, Aryan Buchanan finishing 43rd, and Brayden Albright finishing at 53rd,” Russell said.
“These boys have worked so hard this season and I’m blessed to be their coach,” Russell said.
Here are the top 10 and local results from Tuesday’s Sectionals:
Class A Boys:
Place Student Grade School Time
(Q=individual qualifier)
Q 1 Mussard, Luke 8 Gray MS 11:14.2
Q 2 Borghetti-Metz, Roman 7 Surgoinsville MS 12:27.4
3 Austin, Trey 8 Ridgeview MS 12:35.1
4 Ward, Jayden 8 Rogersville City 12:37.9
5 Justice, Chandler 8 Ridgeview MS 12:59.0
Q 6 Shirk, James 8 Mary Hughes MS 13:00.4
Q 7 Rodriguez, Keilet 7 Unicoi County MS 13:13.2
8 Duncan, Gabe 8 Ridgeview MS 13:18.3
9 Henry, Jaiden 7 Ridgeview MS 13:33.0
10 Curtain, Gavin 7 Ridgeview MS 13:34.4
Q11 Stokes, Mick 8 St. Mary’s 13:36.6
12 Armstrong, Connor 8 Rogersville City 13:39.8
18 Kincaid, Adonis 6 Rogersville City 13:57.6
31 Ailshie, Eamon 6 Surgoinsville MS 14:35.5
33 Sattler, Holden 6 Rogersville City 14:40.0
35 Case, Lucas 8 Surgoinsville MS 14:44.4
38 Wagoner, Clay 7 Rogersville City 15:03.3
43 Buchanan, Aryan 7 Rogersville City 15:13.3
49 Clark, Brett 8 Surgoinsville MS 15:39.5
53 Albright, Brayden 7 Rogersville City 15:50.8
57 Mccury, Kevin 6 Surgoinsville MS 16:01.1
58 Livesay, Isaiah 8 Surgoinsville MS 16:05.7
64 Walker, Landen 8 Surgoinsville MS 16:19.3
65 Houck, Chase 6 Rogersville MS 16:24.4
85 Taylor, Cross 6 Rogersville MS 17:57.7
88 Markham, Braxton 6 Rogersville MS 18:05.3
95 Markham, Kason 6 Rogersville MS 18:49.0
99 Williams, Nicona 7 Rogersville MS 19:10.3
101 Lawson, Cole 6 Rogersville MS 19:13.1
Class A Girls:
Place Student Grade School Time
(Q=individual qualifier)
1 Lewis, Kerigan 7 Ridgeview MS 14:10.1
2 Hoffner, Alivia 6 Ridgeview MS 14:10.9
Q 3 Battel, Ella 8 Gray MS 14:22.7
Q 4 Borghetti-Metz, Sabella 7 Surgoinsville MS 14:43.4
5 Fleming, Maggie 8 Holston MS 15:09.9
6 Pugh, Josie 7 Holston MS 15:20.9
Q 7 Begley, Jacie 8 Surgoinsville MS 15:28.8
8 Taylor, Fallon 7 Holston MS 15:33.4
Q 9 McLain, Hannah 8 Lamar MS 15:35.0
Q10 Moore, Abi-Kate 8 Mosheim MS 15:40.0
31 Moses, Meredith 7 Rogersville City 17:08.7
35 Clevinger, Alea 6 Rogersville City 17:34.8
44 Dellinger, Evie 6 Rogersville City 18:28.5
45 Fields, Kendra 6 Rogersville City 18:32.3
49 Lipton, Kaitlann 7 Surgoinsville MS 18:40.9
55 Childress, Abby 8 Surgoinsville MS 19:22.1
58 Laster, Aliah 7 Surgoinsville MS 19:41.7
60 Bellamy, Courtney 7 Surgoinsville MS 19:43.5
72 Ferguson, Lucy 6 Surgoinsville MS 21:52.8
73 Wolford, Angel 7 Rogersville MS 21:57.1
80 Manis, Keirce 6 Rogersville MS 22:34.8
81 Wade, MACEY 6 Rogersville MS 22:40.8
Class AA Girls:
Place Student Grade School Time
33 Russell, Haly 8 Church Hill MS 17:34.4
34 Bullock, Lillie 7 Church Hill MS 17:41.0
35 Breeding, Kira 8 Church Hill MS 17:58.2
40 Davidson, Taylor 8 Church Hill MS 22:34.7
