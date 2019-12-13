TELFORD – Bulls Gap utilized a balanced attack and started both halves strong en route to a 34-16 victory over Grandview Monday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-1 with the win and are now undefeated in Area 3 (6-0) and tied for first.
The ‘Dawgs were balanced from the start. Thomas Prater, Andres Moncier, Elisha Jones and Colby Barton each scored baskets in the first quarter as Bulls Gap built a 9-2 lead.
The Bulldogs took their 17-9 halftime lead into the third and shut down the Eagles, holding them scoreless in the period in increasing their lead to 27-9.
Moncier led Bulls Gap with 10 points. Jones and Barton added eight points each. Bryce Elliott scored six points on two-three-pointers.
Josh Clever led Grandview with five points.
