ROGERSVILLE – With a balanced offense and dominating defense, Cherokee continued its domination of Volunteer in the 40th Annual Hawkins County Super Bowl with a 49-6, disciplined dismantling of the Falcons Friday night at Big Red Valley.
Trent Price rushed 11 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Collin Trent passed for 206 yards and one touchdown and added 12 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s leading our football team,” Cherokee coach Cody Baugh said of his senior quarterback. “He’s setting other guys up to have success. Trent Price had a huge night running the ball.
“That was something we set out to do. Our offensive line, we told them we had to run the ball to win the game. We knew we had to do that to have a good night. That was the game plan,” Baugh said.
“Holes,” said Price, the junior running back who is the cousin of Trent, the quarterback. “I found holes and they just opened. They played back in defense, so the run game was wide open.”
“Trent had a heck of a game, his best game of the season so far,” the quarterback said of his cousin. “I hope he just keeps on moving forward. Their defense always went back for the passes, so we weren’t going to (pass against) that.”
“We executed well,” Baugh said. “We took what they gave us on offense.”
The Chiefs, which improved to 5-0, didn’t commit its first penalty until a holding call with 3:29 left in the first half. By then, Cherokee already held a 21-6 lead. The Chiefs made a concerted effort not to commit silly penalties, often a norm in the history of the heated rivalry.
“One of our main focuses this week was keeping our head focused and in the game and really not getting silly penalties or letting them try to provoke us,” said senior Connor Smith.
“The coaches told us all week to keep it cool and not do anything,” added senior Micah Jones.
“We were just playing hard and executing all of our plays that the coaches talked about,” said senior Caleb Haun. “We did it and we won. We all know that we needed to keep our focus. Coach Baugh does a real good job of making sure that we play hard and we play by the rules.”
The Chiefs got on the board first after holding Volunteer to a three-and-out on the game’s first series. Cherokee then drove 58 yards on six plays, the last a one-yard plunge by Price. Peter Egbert hit his first of 7-of-7 extra points for a 7-0 Chiefs lead.
The Falcons then burned seven and a half minutes off the clock, driving from their own 25 to the Chiefs’ 29, but an open Peyton Derrick couldn’t reel in a fourth-and-16 Garrison Barrett pass inside the five, turning the ball back over to Cherokee.
The Chiefs answered promptly, driving 71 yards in five plays, the capper a perfect 36-yard touchdown pass play from Trent to Jonas Leeper to put Cherokee up, 14-0.
“We just came out and got it done,” Leeper said. “We were excellent on offense and our D got it done.”
After a 68-yard kickoff return by Derrick, Volunteer responded with a six-play, 22-yard scoring drive, which the 6-4 Barrett finished with a one-yard plunge. The extra point was no good and Cherokee led, 14-6 with 7:09 left in the first half.
The Chiefs started their next possession at their 45 thanks to a 23-yard return by Jonathan Fulkerson, and immediately gained 35 yards on two passes from Trent to Jones. A roughing-the-passer penalty against Volunteer moved the ball all the way to the Falcons 10, and two plays later, Trent ran the ball in for a touchdown and 21-6 Cherokee lead.
While Cherokee committed no turnovers and just four penalties, two in the first half, the Falcons were plagued by mistakes. Volunteer committed nine penalties, six in the first half for 41 yards, and lost a fumble on its next possession.
“Our defense played lights out after that first series or two,” Baugh said. “It was just a matter of forcing turnovers and making things happen. They did a great job of that.”
The Falcons did stop a Cherokee drive at the Volunteer 22 with a half-ending sack.
Volunteer attempted an onside kick to start the second half, but Price recovered for the Chiefs at the Cherokee 43. The Chiefs capitalized with a dagger – a two-play scoring drive that took less than 30 seconds to put Cherokee up, 28-6: a 28-yard pass from Trent to Jones and a 29-yard TD run by Price.
The Chiefs stopped Volunteer on downs on the Falcons’ next possession, holding them to 28 yards, bottling up Volunteer’s backfield tandem of Derrick and Cameron Johnson.
“We were keying on Peyton Derrick,” Baugh said. “Peyton Derrick is a great football player. He’s an awesome football player and an awesome young man, too, and Eli Dorton the same way.
“Cameron Johnson is the one who’s hurt us the last few years, so we really keyed on those guys and made sure we took care of those guys,” Baugh said. “The defense continues to get better each week and it’s fun to watch the progression with them.”
Johnson finished the game with 47 yards on 16 carries, while Derrick gained just 18 yards on five rushes. Dorton gained 48 yards on seven attempts, all on the final drive of the game, which ended at the Chiefs 14.
The Chiefs added three more scores in the final 15 minutes. Trent ran 12 yards for a touchdown with 3:20 left in the third quarter. Price ran one in from 14 on the first play of the fourth and Thomas Hughes added an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:28 to go.
The win was Cherokee’s 12th in a row over Volunteer and now holds a 31-9 advantage in the series.
“It’s something that this team takes pride in, this school takes pride in and the whole community takes pride in,” Baugh said. “It’s a fun night every year and definitely more fun when you come out on top.”
“It feels awesome being the second team in Cherokee history to ever go 5-0,” Jones said. “It was the hype for Volunteer. It’s crazy. The whole week was crazy. We were all hyped up and we were just ready. The game plan was awesome, the defense was awesome.”
The victory was very satisfying for Trent, who famously missed a year and a half with two knee injuries in his first three years, but has been outstanding this season.
“I feel great,” Trent said. “I feel accomplished. This team right here is just one of a kind. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. To go 5-0 for just the second time in Cherokee history is just a great feeling.
“Obviously, I didn’t like being hurt, but I came back stronger. I’m very pleased with my teammates and the way I’m playing. This team is amazing,” he said.
“I felt like our intensity and our overall attitude and effort was great tonight against the Falcons,” Smith said. “We knew it was a rivalry game. Everybody was really hyped and excited in practice all week.”
“We came out and really showed our stuff,” Price said. “It’s always a good feeling. Every year it gets better and better.”
The Hawkins County rivalry was the featured Friday Night Rivals contest of the week, produced by WCYB-TV and televised regionally on WEMT-TV.
The Chiefs now travel to Elizabethton for a battle of the unbeatens. The Cyclones improved to 4-0 with a 37-0 blanking of Grainger County Friday. Elizabethton has beaten Science Hill, 28-20, Sullivan East, 63-9, and Daniel Boone, 35-12, this season. (The Cyclones were idle Aug. 30.)
Baugh is looking forward to what should be a good, midseason test of his team.
“It’s either the second or third team in Cherokee history to (start 5-0),” Baugh said. “It’s a huge accomplishment but we’ve got more to do. This is a huge game. I know it’s non-region, but anytime you get a chance to go play Elizabethton at Elizabethton, it’s a big name, it’s a lot of prestige.
“Our guys have to be focused and ready. We need to continue to take care of the football and we’ve got to play lights-out on defense and great special teams,” Baugh said.
The players are looking forward to the showdown, as well.
“We need to execute what the coaches have got planned for us and play hard and don’t give up because it’s going to be a close game most likely all the way through,” Haun said.
“I feel like our guys, coming off 5-0 and really having a good season, that we’ll be coming in with a lot of confidence,” Smith said.
“Going into Elizabethton 5-0 with momentum is just what we need,” Leeper added. “We just need to be better, just keep being better than the previous week.”
“I haven’t watched much film on them, but it’s going to be a heck of a game,” Trent said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Price said the Chiefs need to “just play hard.”
“If we play like we did tonight, we’ve got a really good shot,” he said.
The Falcons (2-3) are idle this week.
Volunteer Cherokee
First Downs 14 17
Rushing: Att-Yards 38-152 25-254
Passes Comp-Att-Int 11-20-0 11-17-0
Passing Yards 104 206
Sacked/Yards Lost 4-56 2-10
Total Offense 200 450
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties/Yards 9-66 4-45
Punts-Average 2-31.5 0-0
Return Yards 170 23
1 2 3 4 FINAL
Volunteer 0 6 0 0 — 6
Cherokee 7 14 14 14 — 49
First Quarter
(7:19) Cherokee — Trent Price 1 run (Peter Egbert kick)
Second Quarter
(9:13) Cherokee — Jonas Leeper 36 pass from Collin Trent (Peter Egbert kick)
(7:09) Volunteer — Garrison Barrett 1 run (kick failed)
(5:33) Cherokee — Collin Trent 3 run (Peter Egbert kick)
Third Quarter
(11:31) Cherokee — Trent Price 29 run (Peter Egbert kick)
(3:20) Cherokee — Collin Trent 12 run (Peter Egbert kick)
Fourth Quarter
(11:52) Cherokee — Trent Price 14 run (Peter Egbert kick)
(6:28) Cherokee — Thomas Hughes 11 run (Peter Egbert kick)
