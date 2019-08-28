SURGOINSVILLE – Logan Johnson and Nolan Amyx led the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles to a 36-14 romp over the Bulls Gap Bulldogs in a Big Three Conference football game Thursday at SMS.

Johnson broke loose for four touchdowns, while Amyx added a touchdown of his own.

Johnson also converted two, two-point conversions. Amyx converted one, as well.

The loss knocked Bulls Gap to 2-1, heading into Monday night’s game at Camp Creek (results not available at press time.)

Surgoinsville improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Bulls Gap takes on Rogersville City School Thursday at Cherokee High School.,while the Eagles travel to Sullivan Gardens.

