SURGOINSVILLE – Logan Johnson and Nolan Amyx led the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles to a 36-14 romp over the Bulls Gap Bulldogs in a Big Three Conference football game Thursday at SMS.
Johnson broke loose for four touchdowns, while Amyx added a touchdown of his own.
Johnson also converted two, two-point conversions. Amyx converted one, as well.
The loss knocked Bulls Gap to 2-1, heading into Monday night’s game at Camp Creek (results not available at press time.)
Surgoinsville improved to 2-1 with the victory.
Bulls Gap takes on Rogersville City School Thursday at Cherokee High School.,while the Eagles travel to Sullivan Gardens.
