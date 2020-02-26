MORRISTOWN — Walters State’s 3rd annual Shamrock Shuffle is set for Saturday, March 7.
Have the luck o’ the Irish on your side? That, along with a fast pace, could make you a winner in Walters State’s third annual Shamrock Shuffle on March 7. The 5K is a fundraiser for the Walters State Foundation and proceeds support student scholarships.
The race begins at 8 a.m. at the college’s Morristown Campus and circles College Square Mall. The race is on a closed course with two slight inclines.
The registration fee is $30 on or before March 5. Walters State students, employees and alumni receive a $5 discount. The entry fee on race day is $40 with no discounts.
The race is certified by the USA Track and Field Association, with the assigned certification number of TN18001MS.
All pre-registered participants will receive a long sleeve dri-fit shirt on race day. Late registrants will receive a shirt until supplies are depleted.
Awards will be given to the first, second and third overall male and female winners. Awards will be given to first and second place finishers in the following age categories: 9 and under; 10-14; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 44-49; 50-54; 55-59 and 60 and over.
To register, visit www.ws.edu/5k. For more information, contact Jonathan Nash, assistant director for alumni affairs, at 423-585-6976 or alumni@ws.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.