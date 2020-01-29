CHURCH HILL – Bulls Gap outlasted Surgoinsville in a defensive battle, 40-31, Monday to advance to the finals of the TMSAA East Tennessee Area 3 girls basketball tournament at Volunteer High School.
The 2-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-2) will take on the No. 1 seed, Nolachuckey Lady Blazers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the Area 3 championship. Nolachuckey beat Ottway in Monday’s other girls semifinal, 46-18.
Monday’s semifinal between Bulls Gap and No. 3 seed Surgoinsville, not surprisingly, was a defensive struggle from the start, with the Lady Eagles holding a 3-1 lead after one quarter of knock-down, drag-out defense.
A coast-to-coast basket by Anna Houck to start the second tied the game at 3-3. Emma Houck then scored five straight points to put Bulls Gap ahead, 8-3, with 2:56 left in the quarter.
Baskets by Jordyn Sizemore and Jacie Begley trimmed the lead to 8-7, but Brayley Bowlin hit a jumper and Anna Houck went coast-to-coast again to give Bulls Gap a 12-7 halftime lead.
Ava Jackson closed the gap to 12-9 with a basket in the post to start the second half. Emma Houck answered with a drive and Madi Jones hit a free throw to extend Bulls Gap’s lead to 15-9.
Jackson’s put-back pulled the Lady Eagles to within 15-11, but Bulls Gap went on a 5-0 run to go up, 20-11.
A Sizemore drive and two free throws by Begley pulled the Lady Eagles back to within 20-15, but Bulls Gap closed the third on a 5-2 run to take a 25-17 lead into the fourth.
Begley’s 4-of-4 shooting from the line on consecutive trips brought SMS back to within five, 26-21, with 4:51 left in the game, but the Lady Eagles could not stop the penetration of guards Anna and Emma Houck, as both scored on drives to offset another Sizemore jumper and two Jackson free throws, prompting an SMS timeout with 2:20 to go with Bulls Gap ahead, 30-25.
However, the Houcks exploded after the timeout: Anna scored on a fast-break. Emma then scored on back-to-back drives, then hit two foul shots. Bulls Gap was suddenly ahead, 38-25, with :59 left.
A Sizemore jumper, Begley three and pair of foul shots by Sizemore pulled the Lady Eagles back to within 38-32, but Bulls Gap ran out the final 20 seconds with Emma’s two foul shots the only remaining scoring.
Emma and Anna had 15 points each to lead Bulls Gap. Ariel Ferrell added four.
Begley led the Lady Eagles with 14. Sizemore scored 10 and Jackson added seven.
The Lady Bulldogs became the first team in school history to record 20 victories in a season.
Saturday’s girls games Nolachuckey 52, Sullivan 17 Surgoinsville 37, McDonald 4
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead and cruised to the win over McDonald.
The Lady Eagles led 19-3 after the first quarter, 31-3 at halftime and 35-4 after three.
Jacie Begley and Jordyn Sizemore scored 10 apiece for SMS. Courtney Bellamy had seven and Ava Jackson added six
Ottway 31, Rogersville City 27
The Lady Warriors’ furious, fourth-quarter comeback fell short as RCS was unable to overcome Ottway’s strong start.
The Lady Eagles extended their 8-5 first-quarter lead to 19-10 in the second period as Bailea Gilland scored nine first-half points, seven in the second quarter.
A 5-4 third quarter by Ottway extended the Lady Eagles’ lead to 24-14 heading into the final period.
Six points by Brylea Harris and four by Ava Morgan keyed the Lady Warriors’ rally in the fourth quarter.
A 10-1 run by RCS to start the period pulled the Lady Warriors to within 25-24 with 2:31 left in the game, but Ottway outscored RCS, 6-3, down the stretch to clinch the win.
RCS didn’t help itself from the line in the fourth, hitting just 5-of-14 free throws, compared to the Lady Eagles’ 3-of-5 down the stretch.
Gilland led Ottway with 15. Loren Blevins added 10.
Morgan had 11 to lead RCS. Harris had nine and Kylie Carpenter scored seven.
Bulls Gap 43, Debusk 19
Emma and Anna Houck combined to score all 43 points for Bulls Gap in the Lady Bulldogs’ easy romp over Debusk.
Anna led all scorers with 24. Emma finished with 19 points.
After taking a 10-5 lead in the first period, Bulls Gap turned up the defensive heat, forcing numerous turnovers for easy layups in a 19-2 second quarter and 29-7 halftime lead.
Bulls Gap led 37-11 through three periods.
