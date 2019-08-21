The 2019 Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles include: (front row) Noah Graziano, Nathaniel Simpson, Jared Jones, Isaiah Livesay, Jeremiah Holley, Nolan Amyx, Jaylynn Livesay, Matthew Seppala, Shannon Trivette, Trevor Sandidge and Andrew Armstrong; (back row) Nick Buzzo, Jackson Clonce, Camden Woodby, Conner Britton, Kendan Greene, Brock Burchfield, Logan Johnson, Furian Buzzo, Jacob Watkins, Alec Pennington and Isaac Shelton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.