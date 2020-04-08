ROGERSVILLE – Coach Chad Laster is hoping his Cherokee track team will get to continue the 2020 season, even if it is limited to a sectional and a state meet.
“Our last day of practice, March 13, was also our best practice of the year,” Laster said. “The entire team was together, and everybody had great workouts for the day.
“We came together and discussed the possibilities of the future of the season. I wanted them to know that it was uncertain when our next practice or competition would be,” he said.
“I also wanted them to know that these are very historic times that their great grandchildren would read about in a history book 100 years from now,” Laster said.
“After our team meeting, we had a fun-filled day full of competitive spirits and timed races. The weather was perfect. We have so much talent on the team this year, and my heart is heavy, knowing that so much of this season has been scratched.
“There are more boys participating this year than we have had in about five years,” Laster said. “From our college signee to our many freshmen, there were lots of high hopes this season.
“Senior Austin Kirkpatrick, recent signee to Murray State University, hoped to four-peat his conference title in the 3200-meter run, as well as qualify for the State meet for the first time.
“Katie Biggs hoped to qualify for the State meet for the third time in discus, while her freshman teammate, Amelia Metz, was looking to join her in Murfreesboro in that same event,” Laster said.
“Many of our juniors and sophomores were setting PR’s in practice sessions and looking to be huge contributors to the success of the team this season as well. We had an influx of freshman this season, several of whom are top ranked freshmen in Tennessee,” Laster said.
“During our last day of practice, freshman Olivia Spence ran her first full set of 300-meter hurdles. Her time would rank her as the #4 freshman in Tennessee right now,” Laster said.
Numbers are a bit down on the girls side this season.
“When quantity is low, you rely on quality,” Laster said. “This defines our team of eight girls this year, who perform many quality hours to better themselves. During our season opener at CHS on March 10, the girls finished third out of 10 schools.
“That is impressive for only eight girls. We have five freshmen, two juniors, and one senior. All of our girls scored points for their team in relays, distance runs, sprints, and throwing,” Laster said.
One of the juniors was looking to add another stellar season to her already-successful Cherokee career.
“We have a returning two-time All-State discus thrower in Katie Biggs,” Laster said. “Katie managed to finish sixth in the State the past two years. She will be pushed by her teammate and training partner this year, freshman Amelia Metz.”
Metz, who won the state middle school championship in the event the past two years, won the first meet with a personal best throw of 102 feet, giving Cherokee two legitimate state meet contenders in the girls discus.
Joing them is senior Adriana Harrell, who looks to expand her shot put PR of 30 feet from last season.
“Once you get into the 30’s, you can score high at some meets,” Laster said.
A couple of youngsters arrive with a lot of potential.
“Freshmen Landry Russell and Neyla Price have been training for years with races that range between 400 and 3200 meters,” Laster said. “They both are arriving from stellar 8th grade seasons as well as great 9th grade Cross Country seasons.
“Along with these two is fellow distance runner and freshman, Atley Antrican. Atley has already improved her 800-meter time tremendously and works hard every day of practice,” he said.
Laster continued discussing his girls team.
“Laken Bray has been a contributor on relays for a couple of years and practices every time the door is open,” he said.
Spence is Cherokee’s lone female sprinter this season.
“She excels at the short sprints, but has continued to practice 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles each day as well,” Laster said. “Her trial time in our practice session on March 13 in the 300-meter hurdles would currently rank her as the fourth-fastest freshmen in Tennessee. She is a fierce competitor who trains well and is dependable.”
While numbers are down on the girls side, they’re up on the boys squad.
“On the boys side, we have around 20 guys,” Laster said. “They finished third of 10 schools at our first meet. About half of those team members are freshmen, led by sprinter, Preston McNally.”
McNally medaled in four events in last May’s TMSSAA state meet – the long jump, 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.
“McNally has an intense competitor’s spirit that reminds me of many former Chiefs who were on the championship teams of 1996-1998,” Laster said. “Preston specializes in the 100 and 200.”
Other sprinters who are showing a lot of promise include recent All-State linebacker, Tater Haun, and Connor Mowell.
“Tater has exceptional 100 speed and isn’t afraid of any kind of competition,” Laster said. “Mowell has shown tremendous growth in his quickness out of starting blocks and has already added two inches to his high jump. Mowell will also be working on the pole vault this season.”
Laster said that Ashton Van Huis and Bobe Allen have each been long jumping over 19 feet and have been working on their sprinting form as well.
“Michael Graham will be our lone boy hurdler this season, while also working high jump,” Laster said. “Noah Parvin has quickly become one of our top four 100-meter sprinters and will look to be a part of our sprint relays this season.
“Nathaniel Littleton and Neyland Marshall have made tremendous improvements already in the 100 and 400, meeting one goal after another,” Laster said.
While Biggs and Metz are clear standouts on the girls throwing team, the boys are still battling to break out.
“We have a trove of throwers who are currently attempting to sort out the pecking order,” Laster said.
These include: Justin Mendoza, Tater Haun, Caleb Haun, Dalton Pearson, Taylor Sharpless, Aaron Coffey, and Alex Helton.
“Mendoza and Coffey are currently our top throwers with Tater Haun and a few others following very closely,” Laster said. “These guys are a fun bunch to be around and are being coached by Aaron Kenner.”
A very familiar name in distance running circles was gearing up for his final high school track season when everything went on hold.
Senior Austin Kirkpatrick holds multiple school records. Kirkpatrick narrowly missed a trip to the State meet last year in the 1600-meter and hopes to change that this season.
In addition, Kirkpatrick hopes to become only the second athlete in Cherokee history to win a conference title in the same event all four years, the 3200-meter run.
Evan McCracken accomplished this feat in the shot put during his 2012-2015 Cherokee career.
“Austin hopes to achieve this four-time victory in the 3200-meter race,” Laster said.
“This year, I’m hoping to make state,” Kirkpatrick said. “I was one place off last year. If I make state this year, it’s going to be really important.”
Other runners to keep an eye on for improvement this season include Jordan Hughes, Jessee Foster, Tucker Houck, Jaret Greene, Levi Myers, and Henry Brooks.
“It is not uncommon to see Brooks training in all weather conditions, which includes rain and snow,” Laster said. “Foster and Hughes push each other to become better in the 800-meter as they are always within two seconds of each other, while Greene is working on the 400.
“Newcomers Myers and Houck have been meeting their goals weekly and have demonstrated improvement and work ethic that coaches want to see,” Laster said.
“I want to thank Coach Aaron Kenner and Coach Matt Dalton for their relentless help during the past few seasons. They do an excellent job instructing our kids on throws, jumps, and anything else they need help with,” Laster said.
“Coach Dalton is also a former All-State Decathlete from Happy Valley who has competed in just about every event in the sport. The knowledge, leadership and commitment those coaches bring is exceptional,” Laster said.
That coaching will be important whenever the team returns, as Cherokee features many youngsters.
“We have very young boys and girls track teams this year with more than 75 percent being in 9th or 10th grades,” Laster said. “The future looks bright for these young athletes, not only in 2020, but in the years ahead as they add more to their ranks with next years rising 8th graders.”
One of the main lessons the youngsters are learning this year is the importance of self-motivation in training, as they all await the return to normalcy.
“I know that many of them have been working out on their own during our time out of school,” Laster said. “Some are running on exercise machines and some are working out in their living rooms.
“This year’s team is a resilient bunch, and they will not let anything stop them from improving. CHS Track and Field season #40 will certainly be one for the memory books,” Laster said
