JONESBOROUGH – Church Hill Middle School’s Lady Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Texas Roadhouse Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament with a 38-26 win over Grandview Saturday at Jonesborough Middle School.
Church Hill, which had a first-round bye, will take on Towering Oaks, which received two byes to the quarterfinal round, on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Other quarterfinal matchups Wednesday are: Happy Valley vs Parrottsville at 6 p.m., Unicoi vs Bridgeport at 7 p.m. and Jonesborough vs. Hunter at 8 p.m.
The two other girls teams from Hawkins County – Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville – played each other Monday night in a loser’s bracket contest after each were knocked out of the winner’s bracket in the first round. Bulls Gap (13-1) beat Surgoinsville, 24-18.
Bulls Gap had fallen from the unbeaten ranks Friday night with a 22-16 opening-round loss to Happy Valley. The Lady Bulldogs then beat West View Saturday, 44-14. Surgoinsville fell to North Saturday morning, 39-24.
In other girls games Saturday, Bridgeport beat West View, 38-6; Happy Valley topped Lamar, 30-17; Jonesborough edged North, 27-25, and Bridgeport beat South Central, 35-16.
In other girls games Monday, it was Lamar 36, South Central 24, and Sullivan North 23, Grandview 19.
Saturday games
Church Hill 38, Grandview 26
Church Hill Middle School’s inside-outside tandem of Veda Barton and Naomi Strickland was too much for Grandview to handle as the Lady Panthers built a 10-point lead in the first quarter and held on for a 38-26 win.
Strickland hit two of her four three-pointers and scored eight of her 16 points in the first quarter, while Barton scored four of her 12 as Church Hill ran out to a 12-2 first-period lead.
Grandview’s offense woke up in the second period, but the Lady Panthers kept the pressure on to take a 24-15 lead into the break.
The Lady Panthers put the defensive clamps on the Lady Eagles in the third, holding Grandview to just three points in the period as Church Hill extended its lead to 31-18 heading into the final frame.
The Lady Eagles were only able to shave one point off Church Hill’s lead in the final frame, allowing the Lady Panthers to advance to the tournament quarterfinals, set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Besides Strickland’s 16 and Barton’s 12, Church Hill got eight points from Katelynn Trent.
Laney Britton led Grandview with 13 points. Paris Waltin added seven.
Bulls Gap 44, West View 14
Emma Houck exploded for 27 points and the Lady Bulldogs bounced back from a disappointing first-round loss to Happy Valley with a 44-14 rout of West View Saturday.
Houck scored 10 points in the second when Bulls Gap expanded its 11-6 lead with a 16-0 run after spotting West View a put-back by Brooklyn Delaney to start the quarter.
Bulls Gap led 27-8 at the break, which West View trimmed to 32-14 through three periods.
Houck led Bulls Gap’s 12-0 fourth quarter with eight more points.
Aside from Emma Houck’s 27, her sister Anna added seven for Bulls Gap, which got four points apiece from Ariel Ferrell and Madi Jones.
Delaney led West View with seven.
Sullivan North 39, Surgoinsville 24
Sullivan North steadily built on its early lead and held the Lady Eagles to nine first-half points en route to a 39-24 victory Saturday morning.
The Lady Raiders took a 10-6 lead in the first then held Surgoinsville to just three points in the second quarter in building their lead to 19-9 at the break.
North kept the defensive pressure on in the third quarter, holding Surgoinsville to just seven points while extending the Lady Raider lead to 31-16 through three quarters.
The Lady Eagles finally matched North’s scoring output in the fourth but could get no closer than 15.
Surgoinsville was led by Jordyn Sizemore’s eight points. Three Lady Eagles – Ava Jackson, Courtney Bellamy and Isabella Byington — added four apiece. The normally explosive-scoring Jacie Begley was held scoreless.
Kylie Glover led North with 13. Ariyana Green added 11 and Sara Lindsey six.
Friday’s game
Happy Valley 22, Bulls Gap 16
Bulls Gap couldn’t throw it in the ocean against Happy Valley’s physical defense and large interior presence in a disappointing 22-16 opening-round loss, the Lady Bulldogs first in 12 games this season.
This game should have had wrestling mats on the floor to cushion the blow of numerous bodies hitting the hardwood all contest long.
The opening period ended in a 1-1 tie, a preview of the defensive struggle ahead.
The Lady Warriors took a 9-4 lead into halftime, extending it to 18-10 through three periods.
The Lady Bulldogs went cold late in the second and couldn’t score for nearly eight minutes as Happy Valley extended it to 21-10 lead a minute and a half into the fourth.
The Lady ‘Dawgs’ drought continued until Anna Houck finally snapped it on a coast-to-coast layup with 2:05 to go in the game that trimmed the lead to 21-12.
A steal and layup by Emma Houck cut it to 21-14 with 1:49 to go. One minute later, Brayley Bowlin hit a jumper to pull Bulls Gap to within 21-16, but the Lady Bulldogs could get no closer in the final 45 seconds.
