BULLS GAP – Zayden Hayes scored 27 points to lead Rogersville City School to a 43-29 victory over Bulls Gap in a middle school boys basketball game Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
Hayes led RCS in scoring in each period, starting strong with nine in the first as the Warriors took a 10-4 lead.
Hayes added another six in the second quarter as RCS built a 20-10 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs had difficulty with the RCS press, committing numerous turnovers that led to easy baskets, and were unable to take full advantage of their size advantage over the Warriors, although Andres Moncier did score 15 points in the paint for Bulls Gap – 13 in the first three quarters.
The Bulldogs closed to within five points of the Warriors four times in the third period – 22-17, 24-19, 27-22 and 30-25 – but could get no closer.
Lofton Looney, whose three-pointer as time expired won the junior varsity game earlier in the evening, 22-21, nailed a three with four seconds left in the varsity game’s third quarter to extend the Warriors’ lead to 33-25 heading into the final period.
Caden Lafollette hit a three to start the scoring in the fourth to push the RCS lead to 36-25.
Baskets in the paint by Colby Barton and Moncier closed the gap to 37-29 with 4:10 left in the game, but RCS closed on a 6-0 run.
Besides Hayes’ 27, RCS got five from Looney. Four different Warriors hit three-pointers.
Bulls Gap was led by Moncier’s 15 and five points by Bryce Elliott. Noah Seals and Parker Travis hit threes for the Bulldogs.
