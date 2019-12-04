RUTLEDGE – Cherokee’s boys basketball team picked up two wins in the Pizza Plus Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament at Grainger County High School last week.
The Chiefs opened with a 52-47 victory over host Grainger County on Tuesday.
Breiydon Gilliam scored 17 to lead the Chiefs, which got eight points apiece from Jacob Kenner and Micah Jones.
Cherokee fell to Cosby on Wednesday, 64-46. Gilliam and Carter Metz scored 16 points each in the loss. Metz knocked in four three-pointers.
The Chiefs rebounded with a 48-31 victory over Northview Academy on Friday as Gilliam scored 20. Andrew Cope added eight, while Metz and Joe Nichols scored five apiece.
