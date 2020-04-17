CHURCH HILL – A fixture on the Volunteer sports scene for the past quarter century, Volunteer High School Athletic Director Jimmy Whalen announced his resignation from the position Tuesday evening, effective June 30.
Whalen became the athletic director in July 2001 at the age of 31. He has the longest tenure of all Northeast Tennessee professionals in similar positions with 19 years of experience.
Whalen, a 1988 Volunteer graduate, earned his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State and Master’s in administration at Union College, Ky. and started working at the Church Hill high school in 1994.
Never unpleasant or difficult to deal with, Whalen always made himself available to sportswriters for a quick quote, the date of the latest re-scheduled event, or a line from “Fletch.”
Fortunately, Whalen will continue working at the school serving students and athletes on staff as a teacher, as well as the co-coach of the swim team with wife Robin, and the golf team with coach Lucas Armstrong.
Ironically, it was the extended time away from the school because of the coronavirus-induced closure that cemented Whalen’s decision.
“I had been talking with some people before, my wife, and my good friend, Chuck McLain,” Whalen said Wednesday by phone. “Just being out for this past four weeks, there was no stress, no phone calls, no nothing and it was really enjoyable.”
High school athletic directors are either always at school or on-call. It’s a never-ending job.
“It’s a 12-month job and it’s 24/7,” Whalen said. “You can get a phone call on Sunday night with some issues for Monday, just getting ready for any kind of changes, changes with the weather. Those are tough decisions you’ve got to do, too.”
Whalen was ever-present for Volunteer sporting events – at home and on the road. Home games, matches and meets mean extra duties, such as setting up dressing rooms for opposing teams and refs, paying the refs, making sure the gate is collected and counted, repairing and re-repairing the touchy scoreboard.
Like the roadies in Jackson Browne’s “The Load Out,” athletic directors are “the first to come and last to leave,” and the extended hours may make them feel like they’re “working for that minimum wage.”
“That’s the thing,” Whalen said. “Some days you’d come in and get there at 7:30, 7:45. In wintertime, with basketball, you’re not leaving until 10:30 or 11 o’clock at night. Football there’s kind of a break. You’d have a game on Friday night, but then spring sports there’s something every day.
“People just show up and think, ‘this is a game right here and we’re going to go for an hour and a half or two hours.’ But there’s so much prep that goes into getting the play night and the event (ready) for, and then you have the event and then afterwards, taking care of stuff, too,” Whalen said.
“You had to flip the gym around to go from basketball to wrestling, or if you’re in the fall and they wanted to do any type of anything inside, you had to work around volleyball,” he said.
“In the springtime, if the weather’s bad, you’ve got five programs that are wanting to get in the gym. So, you’re having to juggle that, like, okay you can have it for an hour and you can have it for 45 minutes, and you can go in the little gym. It was a juggling act trying to schedule things,” Whalen said.
Principal Bobby Wines witnessed it first-hand and came to appreciate the time and effort Whalen put in.
“I had no clue as to how much time was involved in being an athletic director until I came to VHS and watched Mr. Whalen work on a daily basis,” Wines said.
“The long hours, the extensive travel and organizing multiple events on campus is more than enough to keep multiple people busy. Factor in working with booster clubs, coaches, officials, other athletic directors, college clearinghouses, signing days, running concessions, overseeing budgeting, scheduling... the list goes on forever and Mr. Whalen did an outstanding job. He will be missed in that capacity, not just at VHS, but across our region,” Wines said.
Some of the things Whalen achieved during his tenure include: the creation of men’s volleyball, as well as the soccer, swimming and wrestling programs; capital improvements, including lighting the baseball and softball fields, tennis courts on campus; resurfacing of the track to be able to hold meets; renovation of the gym, including new bleachers and air conditioning; renovations at the baseball and softball fields, including fencing, playing surface and scoreboards.
“A few of the things I’m most proud of include that we were able to host a district tournament in basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball,” Whalen said. “In the past, the district site had maintained a three-city rotation.
“It wasn’t until 2007 (27 years after the opening of VHS) that we were able to host a basketball district tournament, which allowed our kids the opportunity to play a tournament game on their home floor,” he said.
Whalen is proud of another, important addition to the athletics program. “The creation of a full-time athletic trainer position was vital to the safety of our athletes,” he said.
“I’m so proud to have worked with very unselfish coaches, talented athletes, loyal parents and giving volunteers who donated time to help VHS. I always stressed a family-type atmosphere where our coaches supported each other. I have built life-long friendships with many individuals along the way,” Whalen said.
Anyone who knows Whalen knows what he is most proud of are “the kids” he introduced at college scholarship and letter-of-intent signing ceremonies.
“I am proud of all the student-athletes that were able to play at the next level and pursue an education with the help of athletics,” Whalen said. “The college signing ceremonies in the spring were a reward for many years of sacrifice by those students and it was an honor to be able to participate in those celebrations.”
Of course, the two kids he’s most proud of are his daughters, Tieran and Tinsley, who finished their tenure at Volunteer last year and this year, respectively.
“I’ve had a lot of time recently to think about my personal goals,” Whalen said. “It has been tough on my family and mentally taxing being spread so thin with coaching swim, being the athletic director, teacher and having two daughters playing three sports.
“My wife, Robin, has been so supportive and often made dinner to bring to the school so the family could eat together,” he said.
“I enjoyed it and I have no regrets at all, but there were times when I felt I was getting ‘snappy’ with people. Personally, I was short with people I probably shouldn’t have been short with, and it was probably just me being tired,” Whalen said.
Fortunately, Whalen will still be connected to the swim and golf teams.
“I plan to remain active with the golf and swimming programs,” he said. “I have a personal love for both sports. In my first stint (2012) as VHS golf coach we made our first Region AAA trip. This community has a long, successful golf tradition and the future is bright with the young talent in our district.
“There are currently 50 swimmers committed to competing and I plan to give them my very best. We’ve got 50 kids from middle school up to high school right now that are in swimming. It’s tough for Robin up there being by herself sometimes. I’m at a basketball game or wherever I’m at,” he said.
“I really love that, too. I love those kids. I did golf for quite a few years, I got out of it and I’ve missed it. My daughters played, so I was still around it, but I missed being around the instruction of it. We’ve got a good group here now and we’ve got some talented kids coming up from the middle school,” Whalen said.
Whalen thanked Wines and the director of schools for their support.
“I want to thank Director Matt Hixson, VHS Principal Bobby Wines and the many people supporting me and our programs throughout the years. There are too many to name, but I hope they truly know how much they are appreciated. The past 19 years have been awesome, but it is time to move on to the next phase,” Whalen said.
“Whoever the new guy is I’m going to help him out, too,” Whalen said. “Tinsley said something pretty funny today, ‘the new A.D., one of his hardest jobs is going to be figuring out which key goes to what’ because I’ve got 30 keys on a keychain.”
So, now Whalen finally has time to mow the grass. Or, if he decides to spend some of his newfound, spare-time working on planes over at Hawkins County Airport, here’s some free advice: Prepare that Fetzer valve with some 3-in-1 oil and some gauze pads, and you’re gonna need about ten quarts of anti-freeze, preferably Prestone.
No. No, make that Quaker State.
