JOHNSON CITY – The Volunteer Lady Falcons kept up with Science Hill for three quarters until the Lady Hilltoppers made a run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 47-29 Big 7 Conference victory Tuesday.
The Lady ‘Toppers led by just one at halftime, 15-14 and 26-21 game going to the fourth before Science Hill ended the game on a 21-8 run.
Nae Marion scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half for Science Hill (12-6, 5-0). Teammate Peja Shay hit three three-pointers for nine points.
Aliyah Crawley led Volunteer (10-9, 1-3) with 14 points.
Boys game Science Hill 85, Volunteer 35
The 4th-ranked Hilltoppers (19-1, 5-0) jumped out to a 27-8 first-quarter lead and 51-19 halftime advantage to cruise to the 85-35 win over the Falcons boys team.
Hunter Phillips led four Science Hill players in double figures with 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting. Kenyan Cutlip added 12 points while Jordan McLoyd finished with 11 points and four assists. Jake Matherne added 10 points along with seven rebounds and four assists.
Eli Amyx led Volunteer (7-13, 0-5) with 10 points. Evan Berry added eight points, including two three-pointers.
