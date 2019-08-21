2019-20 Rogersville Middle School Cheerleaders

The 2019-20 Rogersville Middle School cheerleading team includes: (front row) Gracelyn Simpson, Miley Harrell, Keylee Brown and Ally Fairchild; (middle row) Makenzie Donels, Gracie Goins, Abby Johnson, Nevaeh Carrenza and Emily Williams; (back row) Emily Cuthrell and Sawyer Fields; Not pictured: Tailynn Mallory, Brinnley Metcalf and Carmen Robbins.

 Photo by Jim Beller