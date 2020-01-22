CHURCH HILL – Cherokee broke open a close game with a 22-2 run in the third quarter to defeat Volunteer, 60-39, Friday at the Falcons Nest.
A back-and-forth first half finished with Cherokee holding a 28-25 lead.
Andrew Knittel opened the scoring in the third period with a three-pointer to tie the game, then Cherokee went on the 22-2 run. A 28-28 tie became a 50-30 Cherokee lead in seven minutes.
“We came out and tied it to start the second half,” said Volunteer assistant coach Zac Crawford. “Then they just made a big run. We just didn’t have an answer for it. I think rebounding killed us and 50-50 balls, they seemed to want it a little bit more than our guys did.”
Cherokee coach Trey Fields was tired of being on the other end of those runs.
“The other night against Dobyns-Bennett, they outscored us I think, 19-2, in the third quarter,” said Fields. “I gave them a little warning there at halftime. That’s where most games are won or lost, right there in the third quarter.
“If we come out sluggish and slow, that’s them on the other side we’re fighting tooth and nail. Our kids responded really well. We gave them one shot and done opportunities. That was a huge help for us and then getting out and running,” Fields said.
Cherokee has been on the other side of scoring droughts its fair share of times this season.
“Primarily the start of the game, most of our losses have started out (down) 9-0, then you’re battling back. You saw that in the tournament. South Greene, we started out (down) 6-0. The next thing you know, you’re in a dog fight,” Fields said.
The game was tied at 7-7 with just more than two minutes left in the first period. Cherokee went on a 8-2 run to take a 15-9 lead with 7:06 left in the first half. But the Falcons chipped away at the lead until Garrison Barrett’s jumper trimmed it to 26-25 with 1:18 to go in the half.
“Tonight, I didn’t want us to start out down 10 and you’re playing at their place and behind. Coach (Mike) Poe has got a young, young basketball team, but man, they will be solid. They play hard for him. They do everything that’s asked,” Fields said.
The Chiefs played hard, too. The hard play led to the 22-2 run and 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Our kids did a really good job tonight,” Fields said. “I’m really proud of them. Our effort was great. Our free throws were a whole lot better. And we finished in the second half around the rim a lot better. That’s something that’s been killing us. It’s not like we haven’t worked on it. That’s the frustrating part.
“Tonight, we finished a lot better, especially in the second half. Our turnovers were down a little bit – a whole lot better in the second half than in the first,” Fields said.
The return of sophomore point guard Carter Metz has helped settle down Cherokee’s attack.
“This is his third game back,” Fields said. “Happy Valley he had 11. Dobyns-Bennett he had 16 and tonight he had 12. He’s a huge help. He’s the hardest worker that I’ve been around in a long time.
“This morning before school he was in there shooting. Whenever I went to leave, he was in there shooting. He loves the game. As long as he continues to enjoy it and enjoy the process of getting better, he’s a huge help for our team.
“For someone who’s averaging two turnovers per game and he has the basketball in his hand 90 percent of the time, that’s huge for our team. When he came back, that was a big help for us. Carter comes in and takes care of the basketball. It helps us have more of a threat,” Fields said.
Besides Metz’ 12 points, Cherokee got 11 from Micah Jones and eight from Jonathan Fulkerson. Nine different players scored for Cherokee (8-12, 1-5 in the Big 7).
Volunteer (4-12, 0-6) was led by Knittel’s 13. Dakota Hicks and Brody Hunley had five each. Eight different Falcons scored in the game.
“We’re going to figure it out,” Crawford said of the young Falcons. “We’re building on it. We’re just going to continually get better. I think guys are going to have to learn that basketball is a game of runs. They’re going to make their’s. We’re going to have to get a stop at some point and make our run.”
