ROGERSVILLE –Cherokee’s softball team is one of the many squads on standby, waiting to see when and if they will get to play again this year. (See page A9)
Before the young season was paused for the coronavirus shutdown with the Lady Chiefs holding a 2-1 record, Cherokee head coach Kristen Richards said she liked the makeup of her 2020 club.
“I’ve heard the girls talking a lot about team chemistry,” Richards said. “We do have that already.
“We have a good bond, said Sam Tilson, sophomore pitcher. “We’re close and tight. If someone makes a mistake, we’re like, ‘Hey, you’ve got this’ and pick them up. No one’s down on each other. That helps a lot, especially pitching. Everything flows a lot better.”
“I think we’re going to be really good,” added Siera Light, senior outfielder and catcher. “We’ve had a lot of team-bonding and the girls are really close.”
Light and Taylor Ward are Cherokee’s only seniors. There are four juniors.
“The rest are sophomores and freshmen,” Richards said. “We are going to be young and we are going to be competitive. I think we’ll be tough.”
“I think we’re underestimated a lot because we have a lot of young people,” Light said. “But I think we’re going to come out swinging and with a boom.”
“A lot of our girls play really competitive travel ball,” Richards explained. “So, I’m sure they’re used to the speed of the game and even the pressure of the game. We need them to communicate together because they’ve not played together before.
“There are jitters, too, because there’s a lot of difference between high school ball and travel ball. We represent the school and these kids see those kids all week in school. That carries a lot with the Cherokee name on the shirt. I think that is some pressure.”
Sophomore pitchers Elkins and Sam Tilson lead the way.
“It’s going pretty good,” Elkins said. “I’ve done it my whole life. My coaches here have really helped me and pushed me to be more consistent and my teammates have backed me up. Last year, I was hurt so I didn’t really get to play. I popped out my kneecap.”
Tilson has personal and team goals for the season, whatever that turns out to be.
“Pitching-wise, I want to hit every spot that my coach calls,” she said. “I want the strikeouts. For the team, I just want a positive atmosphere. I feel is we just keep up the work, we’re going to produce a lot of wins this year.”
Those team goals have been discussed.
“Goals that we have set is to communicate more,” Richards said. “They have a goal of winning half of their games.”
“Hopefully we make it all the way through district and go to region,” Light said. “I think the girls are going to do well with communication on the field.”
“I think as long as we work hard, we’ll have a winning season,” said Audrey Mowell, junior second baseman.
“Bonding has been a key to our success,” said Meredith Owen junior centerfielder. “I want to work out my mistakes and get better. We need to work together and take it as it comes.”
“I want to win more than half the games and grow closer with the girls and basically just have fun,” Elkins said.
“There’s definitely more freedom,” said freshman catcher, Hannah Bates, on playing for Cherokee after middle school ball. “That helps with bonding. My main goal is to have fun. And we definitely want to win more games than last year.”
“This year is a lot easier,” Elkins added. “The team is a lot closer. We’re more like a family. We rely on each other. There’s no ‘I’ in ‘team.’ We’re always there to back each other up, even if we make an error or something. We always have each other’s backs.”
“We’re more focused on each pitch,” Richards added. “Give 100 percent every pitch. We’re focusing small. Fix the little things and the big things will come together.”
