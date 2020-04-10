2020 Church Hill Middle School softball team

The 2020 Church Hill Middle School softball team includes: (front row) Hadley Spears, Stevena Frazier, Breanna Dykes, Aubrey Rogers, Lyndsey Beasley, Hannah Kramer and Saige Fields; (second row) Taylor Davidson, Emma Wiggins, Addyson Fisher, Bryeigh Salyer, Josie Sewell, Veda Barton, Abby Fisher and Zetta Smith; (third row) Scarlett McClarren, Destiny Easterly, Haley Russell, Jenna Thomas, Averi Weston, Rylee Smith, Katelynn Trent, Brenna Frasier, Miley Hill; (back row) Devin Thomas and Ashley Jarvis. Not pictured: Chelsea Sanders.

 Photo by Jim Beller