KINGSPORT — A large field turned out for the 12th Annual Wolf Run 7-mile trail race, held July 16 at Bays Mountain Park.
Derek Gibson, 27, of Greeneville, was the top overall male in a time of 41:31, running by himself ahead of the pack from the start and barely missing the course record of 41:16 set by Adam Chase in 2015.
The top overall female was 19-year-old Breanna Roy of Jonesborough in a time of 52:25. Breanna holds the female course record of 51:23 she set in 2017.
A total of 166 runners from Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Texas, and North Carolina officially finished the race.
The Wolf Run was a Kingsport Fun Fest event and was presented by Skelton Law Racing. The race also was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Trail Series Competition.
Due to technical and space issues, we were unable to run individual results and photos from the race in our July 24 issue and are publishing them in this issue.
Upcoming events for the 2019 Skelton Law Racing Series are the 15-mile Bays Mountain Trail Race at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport on September 14 and the Phipps Bend River Run 10-mile trail race in Surgoinsville on October 12. The award-winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating 18 years of premiere running events
Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact race director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com. Race applications may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.
Here are the race results:
{pre} 1 Derek Gibson 262 M 27 Greeneville TN 1/5 41:31 5:56
2 Matt Clabaugh 260 M 42 Kingsport TN 1/16 46:29 6:39
3 David McDaniel 192 M 31 Watauga TN 1/6 47:37 6:49
4 Kevin Jones 243 M 37 Charlottesvil VA 1/10 49:14 7:02
5 Andy Shelton 218 M 40 Gate City VA 2/16 51:57 7:26
6 Breanna Roy 211 F 19 Jonesborough TN 1/8 52:25 7:30
7 Patrick High 271 M 57 Lake Placid FL 1/7 53:18 7:37
8 Bryson Livesay 184 M 15 Jonesborough TN 1/12 53:33 7:39
9 Gideon Erwin 147 M 15 Jonesborough TN 2/12 53:37 7:40
10 Cameron Cooper 128 M 28 Abingdon VA 2/5 54:04 7:44
11 Taylor Roy 212 F 17 Jonesborough TN 2/8 54:38 7:49
12 Nathan Fowler 148 M 36 Jonesborough TN 2/10 54:41 7:49
13 Shawn Becker 245 M 42 Weber City VA 3/16 54:47 7:50
14 Emma Russum 213 F 17 Kingsport TN 3/8 55:11 7:53
15 Dan Montgomery 197 M 37 Lebanon VA 3/10 55:35 7:57
16 Parker Cowden 133 M 16 Kingsport TN 3/12 55:47 7:59
17 Rachel Dulaney 142 F 15 Jonesborough TN 4/8 56:10 8:02
18 Ray Mullins 261 M 36 Nickelsville VA 4/10 56:21 8:03
19 Jonathan Davis 136 M 41 Johnson City TN 4/16 56:30 8:05
20 Emily McElroy 239 F 24 Bristol TN 1/3 56:48 8:07
21 Robbie Daffron 134 M 19 Rockledge FL 4/12 56:54 8:08
22 Justin Worley 248 M 37 Castlewood VA 5/10 56:55 8:08
23 Andy Brockmyre 113 M 52 Bristol VA 1/10 58:38 8:23
24 Jason Tipton 227 M 41 Kingsport TN 5/16 58:41 8:23
25 Michelle Narat 202 F 37 Houston TX 1/3 58:41 8:23
26 Justin Triplett 254 M 32 Gate City VA 2/6 58:44 8:24
27 Sid Hood 164 M 59 Kingsport TN 2/7 59:15 8:28
28 Jonathan Shumaker 265 M 25 Kingsport TN 3/5 59:19 8:29
29 Doug Strickland 252 M 58 Gray TN 3/7 59:24 8:30
30 Joshua McGowan 194 M 40 Jonesborough TN 6/16 59:27 8:30
31 Wesley Miller 196 M 61 Gray TN 1/10 59:43 8:32
32 Sarah Bradley 112 F 41 Blountville TN 1/10 1:02:11 8:53
33 Robert Bradley 111 M 44 Blountville TN 7/16 1:02:11 8:53
34 Blake Williams 231 M 55 Gray TN 4/7 1:02:18 8:54
35 Kenneth Moody 198 M 42 Rogersville TN 8/16 1:02:22 8:55
36 Breanna Dunn 143 F 15 Jonesborough TN 5/8 1:02:24 8:55
37 Jerry Jacob Ricker 206 M 15 Jonesborough TN 5/12 1:02:24 8:55
38 Ashlynn Roy 210 F 14 Jonesborough TN 1/2 1:02:49 8:59
39 Mike Reed 205 M 54 Gate City VA 2/10 1:03:01 9:01
40 Ray McDonald 193 M 42 Church Hill TN 9/16 1:03:08 9:02
41 Allen Buckles 116 M 55 Kingsport TN 5/7 1:03:23 9:04
42 Warren Lewis 183 M 38 Jonesborough TN 6/10 1:03:27 9:04
43 John Pevy 204 M 30 Surgoinsville TN 3/6 1:03:37 9:06
44 Tom Ecay 144 M 60 Johnson City TN 2/10 1:03:44 9:07
45 Madeleine Bradley 110 F 17 Blountville TN 6/8 1:03:47 9:07
46 Cora Bradley 109 F 13 Blountville TN 2/2 1:04:04 9:10
47 Jeremy Smith 220 M 42 Kingsport TN 10/16 1:04:25 9:13
48 Chris Chandley 121 M 38 Jonesborough TN 7/10 1:04:30 9:13
49 Titus Dowell 140 M 25 Kingsport TN 4/5 1:05:00 9:18
50 Kelly Chandler 120 M 46 Gate City VA 1/11 1:05:02 9:18
51 Russell Huffman 166 M 62 Bristol TN 3/10 1:05:14 9:20
52 John Beaver 273 M 41 Gray TN 11/16 1:05:21 9:21
53 Ian Watson 229 M 45 Johnson City TN 2/11 1:05:25 9:21
54 Benji Cowden 131 M 16 Kingsport TN 6/12 1:05:28 9:22
55 Brad Andis 103 M 45 Meadowview VA 3/11 1:05:29 9:22
56 Brad Cowden 132 M 47 Kingsport TN 4/11 1:05:51 9:25
57 Katie Hodge 162 F 35 Kingsport TN 2/3 1:05:59 9:26
58 Onnie Conkin 258 M 42 Kingsport TN 12/16 1:06:01 9:26
59 Brian Depew 137 M 52 Kingsport TN 3/10 1:06:02 9:26
60 Tabitha Kerns 178 F 40 Kingsport TN 2/10 1:06:34 9:31
61 Scott Dietrich 139 M 54 Kingsport TN 4/10 1:06:40 9:32
62 Alan Hobbs 161 M 33 Kingsport TN 4/6 1:06:56 9:34
63 Clyde Kidd 180 M 66 Kingsport TN 1/3 1:06:57 9:34
64 Bryan Kerns 177 M 41 Kingsport TN 13/16 1:07:05 9:35
65 Danny Silvey 250 M 48 Kingsport TN 5/11 1:07:08 9:36
66 Bj Jolley 172 F 54 Kingsport TN 1/9 1:07:30 9:39
67 Barbara Blaser 106 F 49 Kingsport TN 1/14 1:07:54 9:42
68 David Lively 244 M 49 Hendersonvill NC 6/11 1:08:02 9:44
69 Phil Horner 259 M 52 Kingsport TN 5/10 1:08:03 9:44
70 Brett Hamilton 152 M 25 Kingsport TN 5/5 1:08:15 9:45
71 Brian Dunkelberger 246 M 46 Johnson City TN 7/11 1:08:26 9:47
72 Jim Hess 157 M 70 Bristol VA 1/5 1:08:39 9:49
73 David Armstrong 104 M 42 Kingsport TN 14/16 1:08:49 9:50
74 Liane Jennings 170 F 46 Johnson City TN 2/14 1:08:56 9:51
75 Patrick Leedy 182 M 62 Kingsport TN 4/10 1:08:57 9:51
76 Eli Keen 174 M 14 Kingsport TN 1/2 1:09:04 9:52
77 Lauren Chandley 122 F 28 Johnson City TN 1/4 1:09:18 9:54
78 Christopher Horne 268 M 23 Roanoke VA 1/1 1:09:38 9:57
79 Janette Adams Erchinger 101 F 52 Morristown TN 2/9 1:09:54 10:00
80 Charlie Wilson 263 M 14 Surgoinsville TN 2/2 1:10:17 10:03
81 Jim Schrayer 215 M 54 Bristol VA 6/10 1:10:33 10:05
82 Don Keen 173 M 38 Kingsport TN 8/10 1:10:46 10:07
83 Bonnie Bradley 108 F 15 Blountville TN 7/8 1:11:28 10:13
84 Jim Sell II 217 M 51 Piney Flats TN 7/10 1:12:34 10:22
85 Lindsey Osborne 203 F 23 Bristol VA 2/3 1:12:51 10:25
86 Janine Myatt 201 F 52 Bristol VA 3/9 1:13:00 10:26
87 Charlotte Brockmyre 114 F 29 Bristol VA 2/4 1:13:06 10:27
88 Leah Williams 230 F 30 Kingsport TN 1/5 1:13:08 10:27
89 Barry Griggs 150 M 64 Kingsport TN 5/10 1:13:16 10:28
90 Gretchen Dietrich 138 F 43 Kingsport TN 3/10 1:13:35 10:31
91 Carey Hickerson 158 F 45 Johnson City TN 3/14 1:13:38 10:32
92 Jake Ambrose 102 M 16 Telford TN 7/12 1:13:41 10:32
93 Cherie Starr 270 F 52 Lake Placid FL 4/9 1:13:54 10:34
94 Gordon Garber 149 M 55 Jonesborough TN 6/7 1:14:21 10:38
95 Lenny Chartier 125 M 50 Kingsport TN 8/10 1:14:37 10:40
96 John Hommell 163 M 42 Kingsport TN 15/16 1:14:38 10:40
97 Jackson Chartier 124 M 16 Kingsport TN 8/12 1:14:38 10:40
98 Mary Andreae 238 F 47 Johnson City TN 4/14 1:14:38 10:40
99 Amanda Tipton 226 F 41 Kingsport TN 4/10 1:14:49 10:42
100 Audrey Figari 256 F 24 Johnson City TN 3/3 1:15:01 10:43
101 Tim Myers 269 M 55 Kingsport TN 7/7 1:15:01 10:43
102 Aaron Wininger 234 M 15 Blountville TN 9/12 1:15:04 10:44
103 Grace Sauls 214 F 34 Blountville TN 2/5 1:15:26 10:47
104 Ventana Wright 233 F 53 Kingsport TN 5/9 1:15:58 10:52
105 Mark Wininger 235 M 54 Blountville TN 9/10 1:16:22 10:55
106 Jolie Lewis 257 F 47 Marion VA 5/14 1:16:52 10:59
107 Corbin Drinnon 141 M 16 Jonesborough TN 10/12 1:17:10 11:02
108 Sarah Powell 240 F 41 Afton TN 5/10 1:17:52 11:08
109 Angie Cowden 130 F 46 Kingsport TN 6/14 1:17:58 11:09
110 Caleb McDaniel 191 M 31 Watauga TN 5/6 1:18:09 11:10
111 Samantha Keen 175 F 34 Kingsport TN 3/5 1:18:10 11:10
112 Eric Kennedy 176 M 30 Church Hill TN 6/6 1:18:53 11:17
113 Ed Leclaire 242 M 68 Kingsport TN 2/3 1:19:32 11:22
114 Jenna Head 154 F 25 Gate City VA 3/4 1:20:07 11:27
115 Teni Butler 264 F 25 Kingsport TN 4/4 1:20:15 11:28
116 Kim Evans 251 F 49 Kingsport TN 7/14 1:20:17 11:29
117 Ceegee McCord 267 F 52 Kingsport TN 6/9 1:20:29 11:30
118 Adam Luttrell 186 M 39 Greeneville TN 9/10 1:20:35 11:31
119 Nena Cooper 129 F 59 Abingdon VA 1/4 1:21:36 11:40
120 Phil Head 155 M 52 Gate City VA 10/10 1:21:43 11:41
121 Tom Murrell 200 M 72 Kingsport TN 2/5 1:21:58 11:43
122 Blakleah Hensley 156 F 30 Bristol VA 4/5 1:22:05 11:44
123 Bob Hardin 153 M 72 Elizabethton TN 3/5 1:22:28 11:47
124 Benson Lai 181 M 43 Kingsport TN 16/16 1:22:34 11:48
125 Diana Sheppard 219 F 55 Bristol TN 2/4 1:23:01 11:52
126 Eli Snapp 221 M 16 Limestone TN 11/12 1:23:44 11:58
127 Lana Luttrell 187 F 45 Greeneville TN 8/14 1:24:12 12:02
128 Travis Hager 151 M 45 Johnson City TN 8/11 1:24:42 12:06
129 Tiffany Long 185 F 43 Bulls Gap TN 6/10 1:25:25 12:13
130 Mark Jennings 171 M 61 Johnson City TN 6/10 1:25:35 12:14
131 Lori Sukel 224 F 44 Johnson City TN 7/10 1:26:00 12:18
132 Sharon Bumgardner 117 F 61 Kingsport TN 1/4 1:26:16 12:20
133 Patsy Cantor 118 F 48 Jonesborough TN 9/14 1:26:17 12:20
134 William Taylor 225 M 64 Kingsport TN 7/10 1:26:39 12:23
135 Michel Beaver 272 F 37 Gray TN 3/3 1:26:56 12:26
136 Moe Brown 115 M 62 Chuckey TN 8/10 1:27:17 12:29
137 Robyn Cole 127 F 50 Kingsport TN 7/9 1:28:04 12:35
138 Shawn Cutshall 247 M 46 Kingsport TN 9/11 1:28:21 12:38
139 Charlesey Charlton 123 F 40 Chuckey TN 8/10 1:29:43 12:49
140 Helen Kern 255 F 30 Kingsport TN 5/5 1:30:12 12:54
141 Jamie Hunt 168 F 48 Kingsport TN 10/14 1:31:17 13:03
142 Justine South 222 F 48 Kingsport TN 11/14 1:31:57 13:09
143 Patti Turpin 228 F 62 Bristol VA 2/4 1:32:00 13:09
144 Rick Stanley 223 M 61 Roan Mountain TN 9/10 1:32:29 13:13
145 Chloe Lyons 188 F 19 Elizabethton TN 8/8 1:32:44 13:15
146 Darrell Lyons 189 M 46 Elizabethton TN 10/11 1:32:44 13:15
147 Rob Cantor 119 M 49 Jonesborough TN 11/11 1:32:52 13:16
148 Joe Davis 135 M 63 Kingsport TN 10/10 1:32:53 13:17
149 Leeroy Hurst 169 M 74 Midway TN 4/5 1:35:34 13:40
150 Tammy Wininger 236 F 51 Blountville TN 8/9 1:35:48 13:42
151 Samantha Cupp 266 F 46 Surgoinsville TN 12/14 1:35:59 13:43
152 Kay Wilson 232 F 47 Surgoinsville TN 13/14 1:35:59 13:43
153 Ken Howcroft 165 M 67 Greeneville TN 3/3 1:36:04 13:44
154 Marilyn Schupbach 216 F 65 Clearwater FL 1/1 1:36:28 13:47
155 Wendy Chartier 126 F 44 Kingsport TN 9/10 1:37:14 13:54
156 Jennifer Hill 159 F 42 Gate City VA 10/10 1:39:14 14:11
157 Laurie Boyd 237 F 60 Bristol TN 3/4 1:39:18 14:12
158 Josh Hill 160 M 38 Gate City VA 10/10 1:39:19 14:12
159 Dallas Eggert 146 M 15 Telford TN 12/12 1:41:16 14:28
160 Tammy Huffman 167 F 48 Castlewood VA 14/14 1:42:00 14:35
161 Linda Morgan 199 F 61 Kingsport TN 4/4 1:42:01 14:35
162 Antje Roark 207 F 56 Kingsport TN 3/4 1:42:31 14:39
163 John Marshall 190 M 72 Palmetto Bay FL 5/5 1:42:44 14:41
164 Stacey McKenzie 195 F 59 Johnson City TN 4/4 1:52:12 16:02
165 Donna Bays 249 F 54 Kingsport TN 9/9 1:54:40 16:23
166 Legrande Boyer 107 M 77 Kingsport TN 1/1 1:54:42 16:24
