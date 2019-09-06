ROGERSVILLE – Registration for AYSO Region 1336 soccer for boys and girls ages 4-11 ends this Saturday (Sept. 7).
Cost is $45 per child and includes jersey, sorts and socks.
Games begin on Sept. 29.
You may register online at ayso.bluesombrero.com/region1336.
Volunteers, coaches and referees are needed. You may register to volunteer when you register your child online.
For more information, please call Travis and Laura Mayes: 423-972-0888 or 423-923-0747; Rob and Lindsey Galvez 423-923-9239 or 423-754-4132; or
Vickie Turner 423-754-3816.
