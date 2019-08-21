ROGERSVILLE – After suffering through a 1-9 season last year, the Cherokee Chiefs are looking to use 2019 as a reset.
“So far, so good,” Chiefs head coach Cody Baugh said during Cherokee’s Aug. 5 Media Day. “We’re staying healthy. Things are going pretty good. We’ve got a full coaching staff, which is good, for the first time really since I’ve been here. That’s a positive. We’ve just got to stay healthy.”
Health – or lack thereof – has played an important part in Baugh’s three-year tenure. After dropping the 2016 opener at Daniel Boone, 21-18, the Chiefs, led by freshman quarterback Collin Trent, went 6-0, averaging 48 points per game, including scoring 55 or more three straight times.
But one day before a first-place showdown with Baugh’s former team, Greeneville, Trent tore his PCL, MCL and meniscus on his left knee. The Chiefs lost to the Greene Devils, 77-0, and their last four games by an aggregate score of 224-30 to finish 6-5, including a season-ending 71-6 loss to Knox Catholic in the opening round of the playoffs.
In 2017, starting fullback and linebacker Japheth Curtsinger tore his ACL and meniscus at Campbell County on the season’s very first play from scrimmage. The Chiefs subsequently went 5-5 during an up-and-down season in 2017.
That spring, the Chiefs looked back in sync, with Trent and Curtsinger back. “We came out of spring practice on fire from the Hall scrimmage,” Baugh said. “We had a great night down there. Everything seemed to be clicking. Collin was back and seemed to be back to his normal self.
“A few weeks later, we have a little bit of a mishap and Collin has an injury in basketball camp,” Baugh said. Trent had torn his ACL on his right knee. Despite a strong season by fill-in quarterback Trey Courtney, the Chiefs went 1-9 in 2018.
Now, Trent is fully healthy and chomping at the bit.
“He’s definitely a hundred percent and ready to go,” Baugh said. “At Tennessee Tech’s camp this summer, he ran a 4.6, so he’s definitely healthy and 100 percent.”
“It feels good,” said Trent, who had been thrust into duty his freshman year when Chiefs starting quarterback J.T. Brooks suffered a tragic spinal injury. “I’ve missed it a lot lately with the knee injuries. It’s tough to go through, but it’s part of life. I’ve learned how to look at life and perspective and to be thankful for what I have. I’m glad to be back.”
Baugh has decided to take the kid gloves off this year and take advantage of Trent’s all-around talent.
“He’s going to play both sides of the ball some,” Baugh said. “He wants to be on the field at all times playing every different position possible. We’ve tried to protect him before and he didn’t stay healthy. So why not go the other way with it? When he’s on the field, we’re a different team.”
So, besides quarterback, Trent will see some time in the secondary at safety.
“He’ll hit you,” Baugh said. “He’s just a special athlete. In games when opponents will throw it a lot more, you’ll see him in the secondary more. He’s one that we’ve got to keep on the field.”
“I’m looking forward to see how many games we win,” Trent said. “The senior group we have has great leadership this year. I mean it’s no fake leadership. We’re all real. We love the game. We want to see us as a whole team succeed. I hope we win a lot of games and be successful this year.”
With Trent, Baugh feels that’s quite possible.
“It feels really good getting him back. He’s someone who’s been in the program for four years and who’s played a whole lot of football games. To get him back and the leadership he brings, you can’t replace that,” Baugh said.
“He’s a great kid and does everything right. He’s one of those you will definitely miss when he’s gone.”
