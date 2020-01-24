ROGERSVILLE – Emma Houck scored 12 and Anna Houck scored 10 as Bulls Gap dominated the Rogersville City School Lady Warriors, 32-16, Monday at RCS.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to 10-0 lead in the first quarter as Anna Houck scored six points.

She added another basket to start the second, giving Bulls Gap a 12-0 lead. The Lady Warriors finally got on the board one minute later on a jumper by Meredith Moses.

Four points each by Ava Morgan and Kylie Carpenter keyed the Lady Warriors’ 8-6 run to close the first half trailing the Lady Bulldogs, 18-10.

A three by Carpenter opened the third quarter and cut the lead to 18-13, but Bulls Gap responded with a 12-0 run for a commanding 30-13 advantage with 4:14 left in the game.

Madi Jones added six points for Bulls Gap.

Carpenter led RCS with 10 points. Morgan scored four.

