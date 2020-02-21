ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer’s basketball season came to an end Wednesday night as David Crockett powered past the youthful Falcons, 77-55, in the District 1-AAA boys tournament at Cherokee.
“They’re strong, older kids,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “They gave us a lot of trouble every time we played them with that half-court trap, especially because we’re just not strong enough to make the passes.”
The Falcons gave a game effort, keeping it close in the first half, even leading for much of the first seven minutes of play. The Pioneers needed a last-second drive by Mack Hensley to take a 13-12 lead into the second period.
A post move by gritty Volunteer senior Dakota Hicks tied the game at 14-14 with 7:21 to go in the half. Then the Pioneers began to flex their muscles, going on a 13-3 run for a 27-17 lead with 2:46 in the half.
The Falcons battled back to within four, 27-23, on consecutive threes by Brody Hunley and Evan Berry.
After a layup by Crockett’s Eric Dunbar, Garrison Barrett answered in the post for Volunteer, cutting the lead to 29-25 with 1:08 in the half.
But while Berry had another basket in the quarter, Donta Hackler had his second and third 3-pointers of the game to close the half with a 35-27 Pioneer advantage.
Hackler then hit his fourth and fifth threes to open the third quarter. After a Hensley layup, Crockett was suddenly ahead, 43-27, just 2:15 of playing time since holding a 29-25 lead.
“We had to give up something,” Poe said. “We were trying to take (Mason) Britton away and No. 4 (Hensley) and No. 11 (Dunbar). We were trying to chase them off the three-point line and we did a good job of that.
“We knew they weren’t going to play a lot of people. That’s why we pressed and tried to keep the game fast. We were trying to take their legs out from under them a little bit, hopefully they would miss some shots,” Poe said.
“But the Wagner kid is just a really good guard and he controls the tempo of the game for them. And they extend their defense in that zone pretty effectively (with) their athleticism and we’re just not physically strong enough to go through it,” Poe said.
Volunteer twice got to within 12 in the third, but Crockett built it up to 20 until the final minute of the third when Bradin Minton hit a three for the Falcons and Hicks closed the quarter with an 80-foot, three-point bomb that hit nothing but net to pull Volunteer to within 60-46.
Crockett closed with a 17-9 fourth, however, to advance to the semifinals Friday against Dobyns-Bennett and end the Falcons’ season.
Hackler led Crockett (20-8) with 23. Dunbar had 19 and Wagner 15. Britton was held to four. Andrew Knittel led Volunteer (9-22) with 14, including two threes. Hicks had 10.
“I hope that we can take what’s happened to us this season in making the players understand what we’ve got to do to get to the next level,” Poe said. “I think we’ve got some kids with some ability. We’ve got to get busy in the weight room and continue to work on our skills and give them a chance to keep improving.
“We’ll get back started in the summer and get to camp. I’ve got several who are going to play some AAU. We’re going to be better but it’s going to be because we’re older. There’s no magic wand. Some things you just have to have some growing pains and you have to live through. They’ve had their share,” Poe said.
“For those guys to be freshmen and sophomores thrown into this conference, it’s different. It’s not like you’re playing double-A competition or single-A competition. You’re playing triple-A competition where the guys are big and strong. We’re not in the situation where we have a lot of older kids who have played a lot of basketball,” said Poe.
“I do want to say the four seniors – Dakota Hicks, Brody Hunley, Zack Evans and Luke Bellamy – were great leaders for these young guys. That’s a responsibility all in itself. They did a good job of that,” Poe said.
Poe praised the work ethic of Hicks, who set a record this season drawing 46 charges.
“Dakota got the most of out of his ability,” Poe said. “He’s an undersized post guy and was a great anchor defensively because he’d be back there and bail us out a lot of times with a lot of charges that he took. That’s going to be hard to replace.
“He scored around the goal. He did a lot of things to develop his body and give himself a chance to be successful. My hat’s off to him, to go battle those bigger guys night in and night out for 30 games or so, and have to be undersized,” said Poe.
“I’m in my second year, but those four seniors laid a foundation from a work ethic standpoint, coming to practice every day and being responsible and doing the things which we asked them to do to buy into what we’re trying to sell. I think we’ve got a bright future,” said Poe, who knew this season was going to be a building one.
“Obviously, I think we’ll be a little more competitive next year and hopefully the year after be even better than that. It’s just small steps for us. We’re playing triple-A competition where there’s athletes all over the floor. It’s hard to throw freshmen and sophomores out there that are not real physically strong,” said Poe.
“We all had our moments when we were pretty good, but on triple-A level, you’ve got to be good for pretty much at least 30 of the 32 minutes. Because if you don’t, they’ll expose you with their athleticism. We’ve got some length and guys who are going to be good basketball players. We’ve just got to hang in there and let the good times come to us because they’re coming,” Poe said.
“And we’ve got another group of eighth graders who are pretty good coming in behind them. I think this was the tough year because we had to play so many young guys. These guys would have been junior varsity players anywhere else. They got a lot of valuable experience that will lead to something next year,” Poe said.
“I’ve got another group of juniors who are the same quality kids that these seniors were, so I’m thinking that they’ll keep us going in the right direction. I know we all need a break, but I’m kind of excited to get to summer,” Poe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.