ROGERSVILLE – Kylie Carpenter and Ava Morgan had big nights as Rogersville City School overcame a halftime tie to claim a 43-36 victory over crosstown rival Rogersville Middle School Tuesday night at RCS.
Carpenter scored 19 and Morgan 18 to lead RCS, whose Lady Warriors tied the game at 13 by halftime after trailing 5-3 after a sluggish first quarter.
RCS’s offense came to life in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors from RMS, 18-11, in the frame.
Morgan scored 10 in the third, while Carpenter added six, breaking open the close contest to help RCS take a 31-24 lead into the fourth.
The two clubs battled to a 12-12 tie in the final quarter, as RMS was unable to overcome the lead RCS built in the third.
Matazja Goins had a strong night for RMS, scoring 16 points – 14 in the second half, including one three – to lead the RMS Lady Warriors.
Lily Henley added five, while Leah Lipe, Jada Davis and Kaitlyn Pierson scored four each for RMS.
Carpenter and Morgan combined for 37 of RCS’s 43 points. Kaylee Russell added three and Jasmin Villa two for RCS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.