ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs played some of their best football of the year Friday night, beating the Morristown West Trojans 45-17 in Big Red Valley.
The entire team stood out on both offense and defense, but once again it was senior quarterback Collin Trent who led the charge. The Chiefs are now 4-0 on the season.
The game began with Cherokee kicking off and kicker Peter Egbert sending the ball through the end zone for a touchback. After two incomplete passes and a short run, West was forced to punt.
Collin Trent called for a fair catch at the Cherokee 48. The Chief offense sputtered at first, with a short run, an incompletion and an illegal procedure penalty, but got going on third down with a Trent to Conner Smith 13 yard pass for a first down. Trent then kept the ball for 12 yards.
Trent Price carried for one yard, and then Trent found Austin Hamblen for 5 yards. Trent then used a hard count to draw West offside and get a Cherokee first down. Trent then found Smith on the slant route for a 20 yard touchdown pass. Egbert added the point after to make it 7-0 Cherokee at the 7:39 mark of the first quarter,
After a Egbert kickoff for a touchback, Cherokee again held West to a 3 and out. Smith tackled a West runner for a 5 yard loss on first down, and Brandon Ramsey sacked quarterback Dylan Cribley for a two yard loss on third down. West punted and Cherokee got the ball at their 43 yard line.
The Trojans defense got their own 3 and out, as Trent had two incompletions and Trent punted, with the Trojans getting the ball at their 26.
West began moving the ball, getting a first down and the picking up 27 yards on a screen pass to the Chief 37 yard line. It was then that lightening was spotted and play was suspended for about 90 minutes. Homecoming activities were moved to the gym. The players returned once to warm up but gain lightening was spotted. Play finally resumed at 9:35. On the first play Cherokee was offsides. West then had a sure touchdown pass dropped. On fourth down, the Chiefs were again offsides, giving the Trojans a first down. After another Cherokee offsides penalty and a Crigley 8 yard run, Jo Jo Madeano scored on a run up the middle. The PAT was good and the game was tied with 53 seconds to go in the first.
After a touchback on the kickoff, Cherokee scored quickly. Collin Trent kept the ball and went on an electrifying 80 yard touchdown run that saw him apparently trapped at least four times. Egbert’s PAT was good and the Chiefs led 14-7.
After a touchback on the kickoff, Crigley dropped the snap on third down and West was pinned at their 23. The subsequent punt gave the Chiefs the ball at their 49.
For the second straight drive, the Chiefs took only one play to score, as Trent found Conner Smith with a short pass and he outran the Trojan defense for a 51 yard scoring play. Egbert was good with the PAT and the Chiefs led 21-7.
The Cherokee defense held again and West had to punt on fourth down. This drive features a 12 yard Jonus Leeper run and a 12 yard Trent Price run. The Chiefs looked to be driving again but a holding penalty and a sack stalled them at the Trojan 23. On fourth down, Egbert licked a 38 yard field goal, the first of his career. Cherokee led 24-7 with 6:05 left in the half.
The Trojans switched quarterbacks, inserting Noah Tripuka. After a Neyland Gordon run for a first down, the ball was snapped over Tripuka’s head and recovered at the 9 yard line. They couldn’t move the ball and punted.
Trent returned the punt 14 yards to the West 39. On second down Trent kept for 23 yards. On the next play he ran for 4 yards. Trent then found Leeper in the endzone with an 11 yard touchdown pass. Egbert’s point after extended the lead to 31-7.
West did get on the board again before halftime. Hunter Delaney had a long run and a late hit on Cherokee helped the Trojans get in position for a Juan Villasenor 27 yard field goal, making the score 31-10 at the half.
After an abbreviated halftime, the Chiefs got the ball first. Cherokee was flagged for holding, but two consecutive 13 yard Trent to Micah Jones passes got them out of the hole. After some inside running from Trent Price, Collin Trent found Austin Hamblen with a 41 yard touchdown bomb. Egbert’s PAT was good and Cherokee led 38-10.
On the next West possession the Trojans opened with a first down but then Tater Haun stopped the Trojan runner for no gain on third down to force a punt.
Trent then led Cherokee on their final scoring drive. Starting at their 15, Trent ran for 4 yards, and then found Micah Jones at the 30 for a first down. Trent then carried for 6 yards each on back to back runs. Price went up the middle for 3. Trent found tight end Brady Collins to the west 31. Price went for 3 and Trent passed to Price for 11 yards. After two more tough short runs by Price, Trent scored from 4 yards out. Egbert added the point after.
With Cherokee giving their backup defenders some minutes, the Trojans went on a long fourth quarter drive, ending with a Hunter Delaney touchdown to end the scoring.
Cherokee finished with 458 yards of total offense and no turnovers. Collin Trent finished 14-21 passing for 231 yards and 4 touchdowns and ran 10 times for 128 and two touchdowns. Trent Price rushed 13 times for 69 yards and caught 2 passes for 19 yards.
In the receiving department, Hamblen has 3 for 88 and a touchdown, Smith had 3 for 85and 2 touchdowns, Micah Jones had 3 for 37, Leeper had 2 for 23 and a touchdown. Kicker Peter Egbert had an excellent game, making all 6 PATs, making a field goal and having touchbacks on 7 kickoffs.
Coach Cody Baugh said after the game “I’m very proud to celebrate a win over Morristown West, The boys played awesome, We had a good week of practice. The team was very hungry, Collin Trent is hungry after missing a year. Micah Jones made some big plays… he plays both ways and did a great job. The defense was outstanding. It takes a few weeks to figure your team out, who goes where… now we’ll look forward to next week.”
In defeating both Morristown East and West, it is the fourth time in Cherokee football history that they have beaten both Morristown teams. The Chiefs play at home next week, hosting rival Volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.