ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Parks & Recreation is holding registration for baseball, softball, and T-Ball now until Monday.

You can register at the Rogersville Parks and Recreation office Monday through Friday.

T-Ball age group is 4-6 years old. Midget Girls age groups are 7-9. Rookie Boys is 7-9. Pee Wee Girls is 10-12. Bambino Boys is for boys 10-12 and Senior League Boys is for ages 13-15.

Age cut-off dates for boys is Aug. 31 of current year. Age cut-off dates for girls is Dec. 31 of previous year.

Tryout dates are as follows:

Saturday, March 28

10:00 a.m. — Midget Girls

10:30 a.m. — Rookie Boys

11:30 a.m. — Pee Wee Girls

12:00 p.m. Bambino Boys

Tuesday, March 31

6:00 p.m. — Midget Girls

6:30 p.m. — Rookie Boys

7:30 p.m. — Pee Wee Girls

8:00 p.m. Bambino Boys

All new players or players moving to different league must attend one tryout. There are no tryouts for T-ball.

The fee is $30. If you have any questions, call 423-272-2545.