2019-20 Cherokee High School Cheerleaders

The 2019-20 Cherokee High School cheerleading team includes: (front) Hanna Mills, Ainsley Antrican, Jera Greer and Shi Simpson; (middle) Lacy Collier, Bre Ward, Lori Carroll, Mandolyn Hooker and Brianna Pearson; (back row) Morgan Hunter, Courtney Leroy, Allie Bradley, Ashton Forbis, Hannah Tate, Emily Franklin and Aubrey Shearer.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn