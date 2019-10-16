CHURCH HILL – Volunteer claimed its first-ever playoff victory Monday evening with a 6-1 win over Sullivan South.
“I’m excited for them,” Volunteer girls soccer coach Jeff Lukens said of his team. “Our goal was to have a playoff game here. It’s been our goal since I started. To get one and win it is pretty awesome.”
“It’s unbelievable. I’m so proud of these girls. (Assistant coach) Elaine O’Brien played with this program in its first year. She was a senior and got to play one year. Her dad coached it and now she’s an assistant coach. She got to see it from when they didn’t win anything to winning.
“You couldn’t ask for anything better than to come out here and do this tonight,” Lukens said.
The Lady Falcons executed their game plan geared toward Sullivan South to their advantage.
“With them, you have to control the middle of the field and win the ball out of the air,” Lukens said. “That’s what they did. When that happens, you generate offense off every touch.”
Volunteer generated plenty of offense, keeping the ball on South’s end of the field for most of the game, particularly the first half when the Lady Falcons were practically camped there.
Alyssa Chappell benefited first, scoring Volunteer’s first goal at the 29:12 mark of the first half.
Emma Lukens added a goal at the 21:52 mark, giving the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead.
Taylor Castle, who scored a hat trick against South on Oct. 1, scored one at the 7:22 mark on an assist from Lukens.
Castle scored another goal on a break-away just 33 seconds later to give Volunteer a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half.
“She’s a South assassin, five goals in two games,” Coach Lukens joked.
The two teams went nearly half of the second half before South finally got on the board on a goal by Sydney Ferrarndo, trimming Volunteer’s lead to 4-1.
The Lady Falcons got their four-goal lead back at the 14:22 mark of the second half when Sara Winegar punched one through the goal.
Two minutes later, Kristen Flack booted one into the net to put the Lady Falcons ahead, 6-1.
Lukens had two assists and Makenzey Smith had one. Erin Smallwood was solid in the net.
“We had to go get kids from all over the place,” Lukens said about assembling his 2019 team. “We got track girls and basketball girls and cheerleaders. We made a soccer team out of them. It was pretty cool.
“And the reward is you get to go to Greeneville tomorrow,” Lukens joked about the Lady Falcons’ second-round opponent Lady Devils, who have made six appearances in the state soccer championship tournament in the past 10 years, including two state titles.
Lukens pepped up his team after Monday’s game about Tuesday’s appointment with Greeneville. “I told them they (Greeneville) have everything to lose. We’ve got nothing to lose,” he said. (Tuesday’s results were not available at press time.)
