CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s swim team will cap its 2019-20 season Saturday with the Northeast Tennessee Championship at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
“The championship is going to be Saturday at the Aquatic Center,” Volunteer swim coach Jim Whalen said. “That’s where we’ve been training at, so it’s kind of like a home course for us. We’re familiar with the blocks and everything that goes with it. It’s a fast pool.
“Our goal always is to beat one of the city schools. They are the measuring sticks – Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High. You always want to beat them,” Whalen said.
Saturday’s meet is mostly for bragging rights, although some swimmers are still vying to qualify for the state meet. Five Falcons have already qualified. (See story above)
“We’re just trying to add as many as we can. Ian Yonts is really close in the 50 free,” Whalen said.
Yonts will have the Northeast Tennessee Championships and the annual Last Chance Meet to qualify.
Austin Kirkpatrick, a senior cross country and track standout for Cherokee – which competes and practices with Volunteer – is the Chiefs’ best bet to qualify in the state swim meet this year.
“Austin Kirkpatrick, who has signed with Murray State, is doing conditioning with us. It’s good aerobic training for him. He’s been cutting time and cutting time,” Whalen said.
That’s what the swim season is all about: cutting time. This year has been a good one, Whalen said.
“Our high school season has been going pretty good,” Whalen said. “We’ve had quite a few meets. We had some great times in the East Tennessee Classic. Volunteer finished third overall. Cherokee finished fifth. So we had a good meet.
“Then we went down to a huge meet, the Ray Buzzer Meet at University of Tennessee. There were teams from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina. It had a state-type feel to it. We cut times in just about every event,” Whalen said.
“Tinsley finished second in the 50 free in a field of 183 kids. Ellie McLain came in sixth out of about 45 in the breast and eighth out of about 32 in the 200 IM. She made the state qualifying time in the 100 free. It was just a great meet,” Whalen said.
Meets with better competition tends to result in faster times among the competitors.
“Tinsley had the flu, woke up with a 102 fever. That excitement with all those kids and those fast times there, she swam her fastest time of the season. All our kids did. They love that type of atmosphere,” the coach said.
“For those kids that don’t make the state meet, that is their state meet. You’ve got that electricity of being in a huge atmosphere where UT practices and they get to swim in that, and the kids love it,” Whalen said.
“Our girls team is pretty strong. We’re running about 11 girls on the girls team and about six on the boys team,” he said.
While veterans Tinsley Whalen, Ellie McLain, Amelia Henriott and Leah Hostetler lead the team’s contingent to the state meet, some newcomers like Maggie Bice are making their mark, as well.
“We’ve had some new additions on the Volunteer side,” Whalen said. “Eliza Smith has come out with us. Every meet she’s gone to she’s improved on her times. We’ve had some kids who have been with us a while.
“Bethany Wade has been swimming really well for us. Two of my all-around kids who have been helping us a lot are Abby Gilliam and Marie Matunas,” Whalen said.
Although Cherokee competes as Cherokee High School, the Chiefs practice and swim with Volunteer.
New additions to Cherokee’s swim team are making waves.
“We’ve added some swimmers from Rogersville this year that are brand-new to us, some young kids,” Whalen said. Two freshmen cross country standouts lead that group – Neyla Price and Landry Russell.
“One of the best races of the day was Landry Russell,” Whalen said of last Saturday’s Little’s Swim Meet.
“We decided earlier this week, we were going to go with her in the fly for the region and she had a seed time of 1:32 and we’ve been practicing all week and she had a 1:20 today. She cut 12 seconds – HUGE. She was worried about it but now she’s pumped and ready to go. That was good for her,” Whalen said.
Other youngsters foretell a bright future for Cherokee.
“We’ve added Hunter Hixon, who is our director, Matt Hixon’s, son. This is his first time and he’s just been cutting time and cutting time,” Whalen said.
“Austin Spears, a freshman, has been helping us, and Carson Rice, this is her third year with us and she’s been doing really well. My Rogersville team is growing,” said Whalen, who has been also coaching a middle school feeder program. (See story, page A8)
“We think with this middle school program, we’re two years away from it being really competitive,” Whalen said. “They’ve been working really hard. These middle school kids, once they get to high school, they’ll swim Cherokee or Volunteer.
“It’s a huge commitment for the Rogersville kids. It’s a 40-minute drive, one-way, to the Kingsport Aquatic Center where we practice,” Whalen said.
While the rivalry between Volunteer and Cherokee can get pretty heated in sports like football and basketball, on co-op sports teams like swimming and bowling (one Volunteer student is on Cherokee’s bowling team), the co-existence is more comradery than competition.
“Everybody cheers for everybody else on the team,” Whalen said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from Rogersville, Church Hill or Surgoinsville. They all cheer for each other and we all try to approach it as a family-type atmosphere.
“There are times when Rogersville doesn’t have enough kids, we’ll give them a Church Hill or Volunteer kid, and we’ll swim exhibition, so they’ll get a chance to do the relays,” Whalen said.
“Those kind of things help build the comradery, too. Even if you’re one of the last competitors, everybody is still cheering you on,” he said.
