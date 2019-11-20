CHURCH HILL – Veda Barton scored 21 points to lead the Church Hill Lady Panthers to a 41-31 victory over Surgoinsville Saturday at Volunteer High School.
Barton hit 10 field goals – nine over the first three quarters as the Lady Panthers were building a 10-point lead.
Barton and Naomi Strickland each scored two baskets in the first as Church Hill built an 11-9 lead. Jordan Sizemore, who scored 11 points – all from the foul line – scored three of those in the first period to lead SMS.
Barton scored all nine of Church Hill’s second-quarter points, as the Lady Eagles kept the margin close, scoring seven in the period, led by Jacie Begley’s six points.
Church Hill extended its 20-16 halftime lead to 32-22 in the third as Barton scored six points on three baskets.
Sizemore hit six more foul shots in the fourth, but Surgoinsville could not overcome Church Hill, as both squads totaled nine in the quarter.
Besides Barton’s 21 points, Church Hill got seven points from Katelynn Trent, including five in the fourth quarter, three from beyond the arc. Strickland totaled six.
Begley led Surgoinsville with 15 points. Sizemore totaled 11 for SMS.
