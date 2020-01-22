KINGSPORT – Ellie McLain qualified for her fourth individual event in the state swim meet and Tinsley Whalen became Volunteer’s first-ever regional swimming champion to highlight a historic Northeast Tennessee Regional Swim Meet Saturday at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
“I’m tickled to death,” said Volunteer swim coach Jim Whalen. “We finished fourth in the girls and fourth in the boys and fourth combined for Volunteer, the highest finish that we’ve ever had as a combined team.
“We’ve finished fourth in the girls before. Our boys swam really well today to get to where we’re at. I’m just tickled for those kids. We had 22 of 23 kids come back tonight from the preliminaries this morning,” he said.
“We just had a great meet. I’ve got goose bumps because of how well everybody swam, from my Cherokee kids to my own daughter right there. We had a good meet,” said Whalen.
Whalen’s daughter, Tinsley, became the school’s first regional swimming champion when she won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.42 seconds.
“It’s good,” Tinsley said. “The past four years I’ve always gotten second and third. Then this year, I finally got the first seeding and got to pick the walk-out song.”
Seedings were determined in that morning’s preliminaries. The top seed in each race gets to pick the song that plays as the eight competitors walk out to the blocks.
“Funny story is she wanted to be the number-one qualifier and have her own walk-out song,” Jim Whalen said. “That was it. She wanted to pick her own walk-out song. Then when she got it and it was decision time, she had three songs from she was trying to pick.”
Naturally, it was her dad’s suggestion that she went with: “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC.
“He’s always mentioned it when it pops up randomly, saying, ‘Hey, if you walk out, this is a good song to do,’” Tinsley said.
As the eight swimmers marched to the blocks, Tinsley danced it up, enjoying the moment, which she then made the most of with a sterling swim.
“She had a great 50 tonight,” Jim said. “This is a long time coming. She’s been frustrated, finishing second, second in this.”
Meanwhile, McLain qualified for her fourth individual event in the state swim meet and swam her season-fastest time in her best event.
“I just made the 50 free,” Ellie said afterward. “It was a shock. I didn’t think I would get it. I’ve had a hard day. I’ve qualified for the 200 IM, 100 free, the 100 breast and the 50 free.
“It feels pretty good. I’m very excited. I started off kind of rough today. My seeded places weren’t really were I wanted to be, but I definitely bumped up tonight. I definitely moved up a lot of spaces. I ended up getting third in both of mine overall,” said McLain.
“My turns this morning were super-slow, so Coach Whalen and my dad kind of showed me some film and that’s where I really cut seconds tonight. I tried to just keep my head down and not breathe and gave it all I had to give,” McLain said.
The Volunteer junior has qualified for multiple events in the state swim meet each of her three years now.
“As a freshman I had the 200 IM, the 100 breast stroke and the 100 free. Last year, I had the same four as this year — 200 IM, 100 free, the 100 breast and the 50 free,” said McLain.
Swimmers can only swim two individual races in the state meet.
“She’s got four,” Whalen said. “We’re going to swim her in the 200 IM and the 100 breast. She swam a great 100 breast in the finals tonight (1:17.76), a season-best for her.”
“I want to go under 1:10 in 100 breast stroke and then about a 2:20 in the 200 IM,” McLain said. “Breast stroke is definitely my best stroke.”
McLain and Whalen will both compete on Volunteer’s two relays – the 200 Medley and 200 Free – along with a combination of Amelia Henriott,Leah Hostetler and Maggie Bice.
“We’ve got a little bit of injury with our Maggie Bice right now,” said Coach Whalen. “She’s in our relay team. She kind of hurt her shoulder in the backstroke, but she sucked it up. We’re not going to do any back with her for a while. We’re going to let her rest for a couple days and try to get her in shape for the state.”
Tinsley will compete in the 50 free and 100 free.
“I feel like for her to make the finals, especially the 50, she’s going to have to throw like a 24-something up there,” Whalen said. “She’s at 25.3 right now. She’s going to need about a 24-something to make the finals, which is just .3 of a second, so you get down there and get the adrenaline going and hopefully get it.”
“I’ll just get in the water as much as possible, focus on my two events and the relay team that we’ve got going down,” said Tinsley.
“As usual, I’ll go from basketball to swim practice every day. Then, on the day of the swim meet, on that Friday, we play Cherokee that same night. So, I’ll come swim, then drive back to Cherokee to play the basketball game,” Tinsley said.
“But if I make the top 16, I won’t be able to play because it’s that night. It just all depends on how I swim in the morning,” she said.
The Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) Championship for High School Swimming and Diving will be held Feb. 7-8 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the University of Tennessee Campus in Knoxville.
“We’ve got about three weeks to get ready,” Jim said. “We’ll probably give them off Monday, kind of rest a little bit, and let them get back in the water Tuesday and just go hard. We’ve got six girls we’re going to practice really hard.”
There’s still an outside chance for another Volunteer or Cherokee swimmer to qualify for the state meet. Cherokee’s Austin Kirkpatrick and Volunteer’s Ian Yonts will go for it Thursday in the annual Last Chance Meet.
“Thursday, we’re going to go to the Last Chance Meet with a couple. We’re going to take Austin Kirkpatrick and maybe Ian Yonts and let them try the 50. You never know. You get down there and you can pull it out,” he said.
Saturday’s results
Combined Team Scores
1. Science Hill High School 1010
2. Dobyns-Bennett High School 969
3. Bristol Tennessee High School 586
4. Volunteer High School 310
5. Sullivan Central High School 244
6. Morristown East 100
7. Sullivan East High School 93
8. Chuckey-Doak HS 64
9. Morristown West 45
10. Cherokee High School 43
11. Trailblazer Swimming 40
12. Kingsport Area Swim Team 36
13. University High School 29
14. Elizabethton HS — Cyclones 21
Women — Team Rankings
1. Dobyns-Bennett High School 523
2. Science Hill High School 453
3. Bristol Tennessee High School 321
4. Volunteer High School 193
5. Sullivan Central High School 123
6. Morristown East 74
7. Trailblazer Swimming 40
8. Sullivan East High School 37
9. Kingsport Area Swim Team 36
10. Cherokee High School 32
11. Chuckey-Doak HS 27
12. Elizabethton HS — Cyclones 4
Men — Team Rankings
1. Science Hill High School 557
2. Dobyns-Bennett High School 446
3. Bristol Tennessee High School 265
4. Sullivan Central High School 121
5. Volunteer High School 117
6. Sullivan East High School 56
7. Morristown West 45
8. Chuckey-Doak HS 37
9. University High School 29
10. Morristown East 26
11. Elizabethton HS — Cyclones 17
12. Cherokee High School 11
