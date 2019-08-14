ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School football season started last Thursday at Joe Davis Field. Rogersville hosted the Blountville Tigers in a sweltering, early-season matchup.
RMS made quick work of the Tigers and dented the scoreboard with six points on the opening drive. After a short return, Nick Matroni would take the first handoff 58 yards for the first Warrior touchdown of the year.
On the next possession, Matroni would carry his momentum to defense. Blountville attempted to punt on 4th down. Matroni blocked, scooped, and scored his second touchdown of the game. Isacc Chandler connected with HL Charles for the extra two points leaving the score at 14-0 with only 2:28 off the clock.
The Tigers would find some success on the second drive going six plays before being forced to turn over the ball on 4th down. In the series, Harley Barrett and Chase Helton caused chaos in the backfield causing loss of yards on consecutive downs.
Working with short field position, RMS would capitalize with another quick score. Drew Gibson scampered 40 yards for more points on the home side of the scoreboard. A botched snap prevented a successful two point leaving the score at 20-0 as the first quarter buzzer sounded.
Much of the same followed on Blountville’s next possession. Time and time again, the Warrior defensive front stuffed the run and pass attempts by the Tiger offense. On 4th and 6, Charles would sack the quarterback for a turnover on downs.
The third play of offense for Rogersville was identical to the rest, a touchdown! Thirty eight yards later, Kalija Sexton looked back to see the dust settling on the Blountville defenders. The jolt extended the lead to 28-0 just before halftime.
Blountville would possess the ball just before and after halftime with no change in results. Dillon Hurd, Matroni, Sexton, and Gibson made stop after stop until the Tigers turned over the ball again on downs.
RMS started to develop some newer players in the second half. Newcomer, Logan Colbert, would stay the course and scoot 52 yards for another RMS touchdown early in the third quarter. Gabe Catron would add two points for the Warriors leaving the score at 36-0
Blountville’s lone score of the game came late in the fourth with RMS getting new and younger players experience on both sides of the ball. The “young pups” held strong until a receiver got loose in the secondary for a Tiger touchdown.
RMS moved the ball at will with the second and third units but penalties killed each of the next two drives. Dillan Stolzenbach would end the game with a sack of the Blountville quarterback.
Rogersville hosts Unicoi County on Tuesday, Aug. 20 for homecoming at 6 p.m.!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.