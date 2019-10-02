ELIZABETHTON – In a Cherokee football season building to be one to remember, last Friday’s showdown with Elizabethton turned out to be one to forget.
In a battle of previously unbeaten teams, the Cyclones dominated the line of scrimmage en route to a methodical, 45-0 dismantling of the Chiefs at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“I’ll take full blame for this loss because I didn’t have our guys prepared like I thought I did,” said a disappointed Cherokee coach Cody Baugh. “There are a lot of things (when) you win a few games in a row when you get happy and you let some things slide that you shouldn’t. I take full blame for that.
“That’s on me. You want to continue to get better, but there are times you let things go that you shouldn’t,” Baugh said.
The Cyclones out-gained Cherokee by nearly 300 yards, dominating the ground game 333 to 5, a trend started on the initial possession of the game when Elizabethton marched 80 yards on 11 plays, the last an 18-yard touchdown pass play from Bryson Rollins to Parker Hughes, all in a tidy four minutes and eight seconds.
Cherokee couldn’t advance past its 41 on its first series and had to punt back to the Cyclones, who put together a 75-yard drive, all but 12 yards on the ground, including a one-yard plunge by Rollins on the first play of the second quarter to give ‘Betsy a 14-0 lead.
Will Price returned a high, short kickoff 17 yards to the Chiefs’ 44, giving Cherokee good field position.
After three, two-yard runs, the Chiefs benefitted from a 15-yard personal foul against Elizabethton for a helmet-to-helmet hit that gave Cherokee a first down at the Elizabethton 35. Runs by Thomas Hughes, Collin Trent and Trent Price gave the Chiefs a first down at the Cyclones 21.
However a bad snap over Trent’s head put the Chiefs back at the 37 and on second and 26, Trent’s pass was intercepted at the Elizabethton 10 by Zach Hartley.
The Cylones then burned six minutes off the clock with another long drive, this one 90 yards on 12 plays. Rollins scored on another one-yard run to put ‘Betsy ahead, 21-0 with 2:12 in the half.
The Chiefs started on their own 15 after a fumbled kickoff return and went backwards five yards immediately on an illegal procedure call. An incomplete pass and three-yard run later, rain started falling as Cherokee tried to execute a third-and-12 at their own 13.
Trent completed a pass to Connor Smith but gained only four yards and Cherokee had to punt back to the Cyclones, who drove from their 47 to the Cherokee 13 in the last two minutes of the quarter.
Jason Holly kicked a 30-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining for a 24-0 lead going into halftime.
To make matters worse, Trent was injured in the shoulder area making a tackle on the final Cyclones drive and was lost for the second half.
“He dove on defense and landed wrong on a tackle.” Baugh said. “I hope it’s not too serious. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”
Lightning that began during halftime continued and the Chiefs had to wait more than an hour to resume play, their third such game of the season.
Although the Cyclones were kept off the board in the third quarter, so were the Chiefs, and nothing improved much for Cherokee down the stretch as Elizabethton put 21 more points on the board in the fourth, including 14 within the first 16 seconds of the final period when a four-yard Rollins run was followed up with a 40-yard interception return by Zach Hartley.
A 68-yard TD run by Cameron Trimm with three minutes left in the game finished the scoring.
Elizabethton improved to 5-0 with the victory, while Cherokee fell to 5-1.
“It’s one we scheduled back in January, or whenever we scheduled this, I felt like we could be 5-0 at this point and that we would come in here and put up a lot of fight,” said Baugh afterward.
“They played (physically) in the piles and we didn’t fight back. It’s one thing, I don’t want anyone to ejected or anything like that, but there’s no reason to take things. That’s something we learned from this,” he said.
Baugh found the one silver lining of this dark cloud of a Friday night.
“Thank goodness it’s not a region game,” he said. “It doesn’t really mean anything as far as playoff goes. We can go to region game number three and still be 3-0 in the region. You’ve got to move forward and put this one behind us.”
Cherokee travels to Newport Friday to take on Region 1-5A foe Cocke County. He’s hoping to use the Elizabethton drubbing as a lesson.
“I’m constantly reading and trying to adapt and learn things,” Baugh said. “Nick Saban has a saying, ‘Never waste a failure’ and I can promise you this failure will not be wasted.
“It”s going to be used as motivation in a lot of different things. We’ll have to come up with a plan to make next week work and see what happens,” Baugh said.
