CHURCH HILL – The second year of the Justin Pressley era begins with a lot of optimism.
“We’re really excited this year,” said Pressley, who took over a beleaguered program last year and went about changing the mindset and work ethic, guiding a team that went 0-10 in 2017 to 3-8 in his first season.
The positive change seems to have stuck. Numbers are up and universally Falcon players are proclaiming they are in better shape than ever before.
“Last year we had new coaching, kind of getting used to running and conditioning a little bit more,” said senior Eli Dorton. “I think we’re more comfortable this year. I think we’re a little more prepared.”
“We’re looking pretty good,” said junior Braden Allen, who will play defensive end, middle linebacker and left tackle. “We’ve been building up this offseason to get big in the weight room. We’ve been working a whole lot harder.
“We’ve been hitting it hard in the weight room. Coach has been pushing us harder. He’s been here a little longer now and is getting to know us more, a little better, and is starting to push us harder,” Allen said.
“I definitely can tell we’ve improved from last year,” added junior running back Cam Johnson. “Physically, in the weight room, everybody’s getting bigger. The upper classmen have come in and stepped up. Everybody is just getting really good.”
Johnson said a rigorous weight-lifting session followed by running has led to the best conditioning he’s felt or seen at Volunteer in his two-plus years with the program. He thinks that’s going to translate to success on the field.
“We’re in there from 7 a.m. to 9, then we come out here and run,” Johnson said. “We’re getting in condition and everything. It’s going to be really good this season.”
A young bunch last season, the Falcons endured growing pains that will serve the team well in 2019.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back,” Pressley said. “We only lost eight seniors last year and we had a lot of returning starters and a lot of players who played on Friday nights coming back. So, coaches are real excited. The kids are real excited.”
“I think that we’re older and more experienced,” senior receiver Peyton Derrick said. “We’ve got a lot more seniors and older people. I think that takes into consideration that everybody has a job and especially on defense. That plays a big role as playing as a team.
“Experience helps tremendously. They’re used to Friday nights now. That plays a big deal. I think the nerves have gone away, too. With Pressley being here from last year, everybody’s used to him. I think we’re just trying to get it rolling now and this will be the year,” Derrick said.
The positive attitude began last year – after the 3-8 season.
“We had a really, really good spring,” Pressley said. “I was really pleased with our spring ball. We had about 25 freshmen come in. We’re pushing 70 (players) right now. We’re bigger than we’ve ever been before. We feel really good. We’re in a good spot in year two right now. I feel confident in what we have. If they keep working hard like this, we’ll be in good shape.”
“I think we’re looking a whole lot better,” Allen said. “The scrimmages this spring were really good for us. It showed where we needed to improve. It really pushed us along.”
The Falcons will be led by a new sophomore field general this season as Dorton moves to receiver and the defense.
“It will look a little different this year because Garrison Barrett is going to take most of the snaps at quarterback,” Pressley said.
“Eli’s skill set defensively and offensively was too good for us to leave back at quarterback, so he’s going to play some linebacker. He’ll play receiver some and he’ll play quarterback some. We’re not going to eliminate him playing quarterback,” Pressley said.
“He had shoulder surgery in the offseason, and it took him a little longer to come back and throw,” said Pressley. “We’ve done a really good job with him and Garrison, mixing up our styles of offense when they’re both in the game. That’s going to be big for us.
“We’re going to do a lot with him because he can do a lot for us. We thought it would be best to have a senior leader like him out on the defense to help us there, too. He’s a great team player. He’ll do whatever is best for the team. I think he realizes that, too,” Pressley said.
Dorton shows no signs of being upset by the move.
“I think the changes are great and are going to be beneficial to our team,” Dorton said cheerfully. “I want to play wherever they can use me best and help the team the best. So, I’m fine with moving wherever they want me to excel at.
“I haven’t played defense in a little bit, but I enjoy playing defense. Me switching between receiver and quarterback is a also good mix because I like catching and I like throwing a little bit, too. I definitely think we’ve improved a lot from last year,” Dorton said.
“We still have Eli if we need a running set or something,” Barrett said. “I’m more of a pocket passer.”
“Garrison is really solid at quarterback,” Pressley said. “He throws the football really well. He’s got good arm strength. He can throw balls in tight windows. He’s got good size so he can see, he can stand in there and make good throws.
“In terms of throwing the football, he gives us a little more than Eli did. Eli’s strength is running the football, so we’ll rotate those guys out in that instance. And Garrison can run it, too, if we need him to, but he’s more of a thrower,” Pressley said.
“He started toward the end last year when Eli went down and had a couple of good games. He had a really good game against Tennessee High and against Cocke County. So we felt his skill set will fit some of the things we want to do with our offense,” Pressley said.
Two of Volunteer’s best offensive weapons are Johnson in the backfield and Derrick at receiver.
“Cam Johnson is back at running back,” Pressley said. “We’re expecting a huge year from him this year. Peyton Derrick, a senior, is also back. He’s going to play in the slot instead of out split wide this year.
“We’re going to do a lot of stuff with him with the football, as well. He’s very reliable. He can catch the football and he can run the football. We’re going to move him around a lot, too,” Pressley said.
Derrick is a weapon Volunteer will not be shy to utilize.
“He’s throwing me in the backfield some to get the ball a little bit more and I’m still going to do kickoff returns,” Derrick said. “I did really good at that last year. I think he’s going to keep me at punt return, as well.”
Volunteer must find someone to take the place of Carson-Newman signee Peyton Baker, the Falcons’ acrobatic and dependable wide receiver.
“Replacing Peyton Baker out on the outside, is Andrew Salyers who came on late last year and did a lot of good things for us. He’s had a really good spring and really good offseason. We expect big things from him. He’s just going to be a junior, so that’s going to be huge getting two more years with him.
“Luke Bellamy is going to play our other receiver. He’ll play corner and some safety for us, as well. He’s going to be big for us,” Pressley said.
“We expect big things from other guys on our team, as well. Caleb Scott is going to play tight end. He’s had a really good offseason. He can catch everything. He gives us a good threat down the middle of the field. He’s going to be in the backfield for us a lot blocking as an H-back,” Pressley said.
“We’re going to look a little bit different, as far as players moving around, but we’re going to do pretty much the same thing we did last year. We’re going to go really fast. We’re going to try to stretch the football as much as we can. We’re going to throw it, we’re going to run it,” Pressley said.
“I’m really excited about the guys. No change in the schemes. We might get Eli the ball under center and do more under-center stuff. We’ll do some different things with him at quarterback,” Pressley said.
“Last year, what we ran when it comes to passing was really not taking advantage of his skill set. But now, we’re going to do a lot more quarterback run-oriented stuff, a lot of RPO’s (Run Pass Option) for him so he can run it or pass it, give him some options to use his legs,” Pressley said.
There are also some changes in the trenches.
“Daniel Dixon, our center this year, has probably had the best off-season of a kid I’ve had in a long time. He put on about 25 pounds of muscle and has worked really hard in the weight room. He’ll start at center for us and be big for us,” Pressley said.
“Clay Snapp at left guard is going to play end this year instead of nose. He’s going to play both ways for us and he’s going to be big for us. He’ll be in for as many snaps as we can get him in a game,” Pressley said.
“I’m going to be playing left guard on offense, some defensive end and nose guard on defense,” Snapp said. “I like playing defense a lot. I like hitting a lot.”
“Braden Allen, who played middle backer last year, has moved to end. Now we have Clay Snapp and Braden Allen on each end. They can do a really good job,” Pressley said.
“Christian Gibson plays end some. We’re going to have a big rotation on defensive line. It will start at nose with Ethan Rimer, who’s just going to be a sophomore. He’s a big guy and had a lot of success on defense last year. He’s tough to move,” said Pressley.
“We’re going to rely on him, Brayden, Clay and Christian Gibson and a guy named Connor Crum. He’s going to play down on the D-line some. We’re going to rely on those guys to fill the gaps for us. Hopefully they’ll do that,” Pressley said.
“Another big surprise this year has been Quinn Brooks, who was our center last year. He’s moved to the defensive side of the ball and he’s playing middle linebacker. It’s been a really big move for him. He’s slimmed down, lost a lot of weight this offseason. He can move really well now. He’s been a great addition for our defense in playing middle backer. He’s really enjoyed that move. He’s got a lot more motivation right now,” Pressley said.
“Dawson Dykes will play outside linebacker and he’ll play some slot, where Peyton Derrick is. He can do a lot for us, as well. Right now, he’s mainly on the defensive side of the ball just because we’ve got some depth at our backs right now. He’s been doing a really good job.
“Jared Counsel is going to be our other outside linebacker. That’s another sophomore. We’ve got a lot of young guys who got a lot of playing time last year, some who have moved around. Jared Counsel played free safety last year and he’s bounced to outside linebacker. Dawson Dykes played in the middle a little last year and he’s moved to the outside. Those guys are really going to fill some voids for us,” Pressley said.
“We’ll have Jaden Cutright play some at our middle backer,” Pressley said. “Jacob Gladson on the defensive side is going to play at corner.
“Some of the guys have made some space between themselves and the next guy. You’ll probably see some new people. We have some new guys that are here. A freshman, Riley Littleton, is going to come in and play some free safety for us. He can really play. He’s shown out.
“Hayden Powell, who’s a senior, has come out to play football. He’s played before but hasn’t been out since I’ve been here. He’s going to be really big for us. He can really run. He can play receiver. He can play the slot and give Peyton Derrick a rest. And he’s going to play corner and safety for us, as well. So he’ll be one you see a lot on the field,” Pressley said.
The added depth and improved conditioning will prove beneficial, Falcon players say.
“We’ve got a lot of really good young kids,” Snapp said. “I’m a senior, so I’ve got really good faith in this program. They give great effort. In practice, they always give 100 percent. Whenever we run for conditioning, they always do it 100 percent.
“We’re without a lot less seniors from last year, so we’re having some of these newer kids step up and play offense and defense for us. That’s new to us. It helps us because we can get more players coming in and we can take breaks. It helps keep everyone fresh,” Snapp said.
“It’s a big help, especially in the third and fourth quarter,” Derrick added. “We still seem like we got enough in the tank to get it done. I think that helps a lot.”
“Depth is good,” Allen said. “There are a whole lot more players out this year. It helps a lot. It gives me breaks so I don’t have to play both ways all night.”
“The fourth quarter is where’s it at,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to come out and give everything you’ve got the whole game. We’ve got a fast tempo, run-and-gun. So we’re going to wear them out. We’ve just got to stay conditioned.”
“We’re looking pretty good,” Derrick said of early offseason returns. “I think from last year, we need to improve on our defense. I think this year our defense has improved a lot. I think our offense is good enough to score the ball, to go down the field and score. Our defense just has to give us chances and we’ll finish the game out.”
Derrick stated goals for the 2019 season. “For myself, just do everything I can to win the team football games. For the team, go out 5-5 or better, improve on what we did last year. It’s all about improving,” he said.
“We’re going to try to win as many games as we can,” Dorton said. “I think we’ve got the pieces that we need this year to finally be successful.”
“I’d like to have a winning season and the best record in team history,” Allen said. “That would be nice. We’ve just got to go hard every play.”
Johnson said his goals for the season are “to just to get better from last year. I just want to help the team out and for everybody to stay together. We need to stay together, don’t fight, keep your control, be there for each other.”
“Since it’s my senior season, I want this to be the best for us as a team,” Snapp said. “I want to go 10-0 and go to the playoffs and win it all.
“As for me, it’s my senior season, I’m just wanting to be able to reflect back and say I’m glad I played for Volunteer,” said Snapp, who noted what it would take to accomplish those goals. “We have to keep giving effort. If we keep giving effort, we’re going to get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.