BULLS GAP — Bulls Gap School recently held Eighth Grade Night.
Recognized between varsity games on Jan. 13 were 8th grade boys and girls basketball team members and cheerleaders, as well as respective family members or friends.
Recognized but not present were cheerleaders Anna Price and family member Pamela Malone and Ciara Brown and family members Darren and Kristina Brown. Photographs of those student-athletes that were present are on this page. Photos by Jim Beller
