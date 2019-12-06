MOSHEIM – Volunteer shook off jet lag and broke open a close contest with a strong finish to pick up a 58-49 victory at West Greene over the Buffaloes Tuesday night.
The Falcons, who had flown back into Tennessee Monday after a week in the Bahamas where they played four straight days, recovered whatever ill effects from that trip to finish Tuesday’s game on a 28-12 run.
“Obviously, I was concerned with what kind of legs we’d have,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I think it did affect our shooting a little bit. We have people that can make shots. You don’t travel as much as we’ve traveled the last seven or eight days and come out on the floor and have fresh legs.
“So, I was concerned about that. I thought our effort was really good,” Poe said.
In a game of nine ties and 11 lead changes, the first half was tight, with the Falcons holding a slim, 24-23 lead at the break. The back-and-forth play continued until West Greene went on an 11-4 spurt in the third quarter, keyed by two Ethan Turner threes, leading to a 37-30 Buffaloes advantage with 3:11 left in the period.
Freshman point guard Bradin Minton – six points – and senior post Dakota Hicks – one drive and one drawn charge – led an 11-0 Volunteer run that didn’t end until Jacob Stidwell’s three-pointer at the buzzer stopped the bleeding as the Falcons took a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I kept telling them in the fourth quarter during timeouts: here’s where we’re going to find out if we have improved and how to close out a game, take care of the ball and limit it to one shot on the other end, make your block-out, secure the ball, take care of it,” Poe said.
The Falcons did that, outscoring the Buffaloes, 17-9, in the final frame.
“I thought our guys improved in that area,” Poe said. “There’s going to be a lot of tight games and we’ve got to learn how to play in that situation and learn how to take care of the basketball and the pressure. I was really impressed with our guys handled the situation.”
Minton led Volunteer (5-4) with 15 points, 12 in the second half. Garrison Barrett added 10, Andrew Knittel sored eight and Zack Evans and Heath Miller chipped in seven apiece. Allen Vaughn led West Greene with 11 and Turner scored 10.
