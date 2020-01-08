ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s cold start cost the Lady Chiefs in a non-conference, 46-22 loss to Cocke County Monday night.
The Lady Chiefs scored just one point in the entire first period and didn’t hit their first field goal until Macy McDavid’s jumper two minutes into the second.
“We just couldn’t convert anything,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “We got a lot of great looks. We got some open shots. We got what we were trying to get.
“Unfortunately, the rims were just not very kind tonight. They bounced all around them. We had a hard time getting them to go through. They hit every square inch of the rim except for going through it,” Lawson said.
By the time McDavid’s jumper fell through, the Lady Chiefs trailed 12-3. The basket started an 8-2 Lady Chiefs run, cutting the lead to 14-9.
“It’s streaky,” Lawson said. “We’ll go three minutes and not have any luck. Then we’ll go 30 seconds and hit three shots right in a row.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Chiefs, that’s as close as they would get. Cocke County closed the quarter on a 4-0 run to take an 18-9 lead into halftime, then outscored the Lady Chiefs, 14-6, in the third quarter for a 32-15 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Lady Red led by as many as 27 in the fourth quarter. Cherokee closed the game on a Carter Ringley free throw and a basket by Destiny Jarnigan to cut the lead back to 24.
Lawson is looking beyond January games with his youthful squad.
“It’s just one of those things with a young team. You’ve just got to keep working. The big thing is try to keep our confidence up, find those little victories to celebrate,” Lawson said.
“I thought we played good in stretches. We looked to be performing at a little bit better efficiency rating than we had been,” Lawson said.
“We’ve been working on some things in practice to help make us a better basketball team. I feel like each of our girls got on the floor tonight and used some of those things that we’ve been working on,” Lawson said.
“They’ve really come a long way. These last couple of weeks have been really good in helping them mature a little bit. We’ve had some time to slow some things down, talk about it, go through it step by step,” Lawson said.
“We saw the benefits of that tonight. We got a lot of great looks out of our offense. We were able to read the defense really well and get it to the right girl. I didn’t think their pressure bothered us a whole lot. We made some bad decisions, but I don’t think it was the pressure,” he said.
“I think it was just us getting sped up a little bit and getting a little uncomfortable. The older we get, the more experience we get, those things will start to fade away. We’ll start more on the plus side than the minus,” Lawson said.
Cocke County’s Sydney Clevinger led all scorers with 17, including three 3-pointers and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Teammate Carmyn Holcomb added nine.
Lydia Alvis led Cherokee with 10 points, all from the field. Teammate Sam Tilson added five.
The young Lady Chiefs’ on-the-job training continues with a much busier schedule as the 2020 portion gets underway.
“We’ve got a big month of January,” Lawson said. “It’s crammed full of games. Next week, we’ve got two games, but every other week we’ve got three. It’s just part of the thing.
“For a young team, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. They get a lot of experience. They don’t have a lot of time to think about what they did wrong. With a short turn-around, you get another opportunity,” Lawson said, referring to Cherokee going right back at it Tuesday night against Tennessee High. (Results not available at press time.)
“That’s what’s good about tonight. I felt like in stretches, we matched Cocke County’s intensity and effort. I felt like we matched their execution. I just feel like their shots fell and ours didn’t,” Lawson said.
“I think the end results everybody is going to be happy with. It’s just a process that sometimes people get aggravated at waiting on. But I’m really proud of the girls. They kept playing, kept fighting. They do a good job of keeping their nose to the grind,” said Lawson.
“We just keep on trying to improve each time we take the floor. Anytime you’ve got an attitude like that, obviously the end result is going to be very good,” he said.
