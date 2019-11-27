CHURCH HILL — Registration will be held through Dec. 18 for Adult Basketball League play in Church Hill.
Format is 3-on-3 half court. There will be Men’s and Women’s leagues.
No more than eight players are allowed per roster and players may only be on one roster.
Cost is $100 per team.
To enter a team, pick a roster up and return to the recreation office at 300 East Main Blvd, Church Hill, TN.
For more information, contact the recreation office at 423-357-7010 or email Tim at recdirector@churchhilltn.gov
