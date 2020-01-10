BULLS GAP – The Lady Bulldogs held Rogersville City School scoreless for the first 10 and a half minutes of the game en route to a 37-15 victory over the Lady Warriors Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
The Lady Bulldogs increased their 5-0 first quarter lead to 16-0 with Emma Houck’s layup with 1:31 to go in the second quarter as Bulls Gap’s pressing defense gave RCS fits.
Jasmyn Villa’s three-pointer with 1:17 to go in the first half finally put RCS on the scoreboard to end the nearly, two-quarter drought.
Bulls Gap held an 18-5 lead at the break.
Villa and Kylie Carpenter each hit threes in the third quarter to help RCS shave two points off the lead heading into the fourth, 24-13.
However, Bulls Gap closed on a 13-2 run to secure the win.
Emma and Anna Houck scored 31 of Bulls Gap’s 37 points. Anna scored 16 and Emma 15.
Carpenter led RCS with seven, while Villa totaled six.
