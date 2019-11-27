Volunteer boys junior varsity

The Volunteer boys junior varsity includes (front) Jon Wes Lovelace, Evan Berry, Remington Skelton, Coach Jason Rock, James Strickland, Brycen McKee and Elijah Rogers; (back) Corbin Short, Lucas Umbarger, Cason Christian, Ethan Casbolt, Cole Hooven, Blaise Smith, Jacob Haynes and Mason Short.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn