ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville’s Ava Morgan won the shootout, but Jordyn Sizemore’s Surgoinsville Lady Eagles won the war, defeating the Lady Warriors, 41-29, Thursday at Rogersville City School.
Morgan scored 22 – 12 from the field and 10 from the line – while Sizemore totaled 19 – 10 from the field and nine from the line, to win the individual battle, but Sizemore had a little more help from her friends as SMS captured the contest.
In a sluggish first quarter, Surgoinsville took a 5-3 lead.
Things picked up in the second, as Morgan – who scored all three first-quarter points – tallied eight of RCS’s 10 points in the second period, including a baseline jumper to pull the Lady Warriors to within 16-13 at the break.
Sizemore scored six of Surgoinsville’s 11 points in the second quarter. SMS teammate Jacie Begley scored seven of her 14 overall points in the first half.
Courtney Bellamy’s basket extended Surgoinsville’s lead to 18-13 to start the third quarter. Morgan answered with a drive, but Ava Jackson hit a put-back and Sizemore hit two free throws as the Lady Eagles extended their lead to seven.
Kylie Carpenter, the only other Lady Warrior to score, hit a drive, but Begley went glass and Jackson scored in the post again to push the SMS lead to nine, 26-17, with 1:05 in the third.
Sizemore and Begley hit two free throws each to push the Lady Eagles’ lead to 30-20 heading into the fourth.
Most of the final quarter’s scoring was from the line, although neither team shot well from the stripe as SMS hit 5-of-13 to RCS’s 5-of-10 in the period.
Besides Morgan’s 22, Carpenter scored seven for RCS. Sizemore had 19, Begley 14 and Jackson six for Surgoinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.