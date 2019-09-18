ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee High School’s baseball team is hosting a golf tournament Sept. 28 at McDonald Hills Golf Club.
Cost is $200 per four-man team. There will be a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. There will be PM shotgun tee times if there are 10 or more teams. AM is limited to 20 teams.
There will be prizes for winning teams as well as closest to pin prize and 50/50 cash prize on par 3’s ($5).
Raffle tickets are available for: 1 of $1; 6 for $5; 12 for $10; and 25 for $20.
Proceeds go toward the Cherokee baseball team.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
For more information, call the pro shop at (423) 272-1477, CHS assistant coach Brandon Collins at (423) 754-6166 or a Cherokee baseball player.
