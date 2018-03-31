CHURCH HILL - The 11th annual Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race is scheduled for Saturday, April 14, at 8:00 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill

This challenging race will be run on an 11-mile course on the scenic trails of Bays Mountain Park, beginning in Laurel Run Park next to the Holston River at an elevation of 1,147 feet and ascending to the fire tower atop Bays Mountain Park at an elevation of 2,405 feet before returning to Laurel Run Park.

“Runners rave about the beauty of these trails," said race director Mark Skelton. "The Laurel Run creek gorge is absolutely spectacular during this time of year. There are water falls and thousands of wild flowers.”

The course includes Laurel Run Trail, Kiner Hollow Trail, and Indian Pipes Trail, which, according to Skelton, are “definitely some of the most scenic trails in the region. The trails are all single track. This race is a favorite of trail runners in the region. The race was selected by members of the State of Franklin Track Club to receive the 2017 SFTC Race of the Year Award.”

The male course record holder is Michael Smelser of Kingsport in a time of 1:13:34 set in 2008, and the female course record holder is Carrie Boyd of Jonesborough in a time of 1:27:58 set in 2014.

“Runners must be prepared for this race," Skelton added. "This is a very strenuous race with creek crossings, and there is a course time limit of 2 hours and 45 minutes.”

The race is part of the 2018 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton. The race was again selected to be part of the Trail Runner Trophy Series for 2018, which is North America’s largest trail race series. The race is also included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition.

A post-race celebration will be held at Laurel Run Park for awards and prizes. Lunch will be served by Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport. Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), top senior grandmasters (60+), and the top three in five-year age group categories. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt. Registration will begin at shelter #1 in Laurel Run Park at 7:00 a.m.

The gold sponsors for the 2018 Laurel Run Ascent include the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport.

The Laurel Run Ascent is the 2nd race in the 2018 Skelton Law Racing Challenge. Participants who run all the races in the Challenge will receive a commemorative sweatshirt and will be invited to a private twilight barge ride and dinner at Bays Mountain Park.

Other upcoming events for the 2018 Skelton Law Racing Series include the Amis Mill 10K road race on May 5, the Wolf Run 7 mile trail race on July 17, and the 15 mile Bays Mountain Trail Race on September 15. The award winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating its 17th year of hosting premiere running events and has enjoyed participants from over 30 states and 5 foreign countries.

Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact race director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com. Race applications may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.