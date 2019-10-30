Football Friday

ERWIN — With contributions from Peyton Derrick (left) Volunteer defeated Unicoi County, 40-28, Friday at the Blue Devils’ Gentry Stadium. The Falcons (3-6) finish their 2019 season this Friday at Cocke County (1-8). With 5A playoff seedings on the line, Cherokee (6-3) hosts Daniel Boone (5-4) this Friday. The Chiefs fell to Tennessee High, 49-7, last Friday. Due to uncontrollable circumstances, Friday’s football recaps will run in the weekend issue this week. They will return to the midweek issue next week.

 File photo