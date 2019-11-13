EIDSON – Bulls Gap opened its basketball season with a varsity sweep of Clinch last week.
The Lady Bulldogs topped the Lady Wildcats in the opener, 52-4, then the Bulldogs boys team beat Clinch’s boys team, 48-16, Nov. 5 at Clinch.
Lady Bulldogs 52, Lady Wildcats 4
Bulls Gap jumped out to a 17-0 first quarter lead as three Lady ‘Dawgs – Emma Houck, Ariel Ferrell and Madi Jones – scored four points apiece.
Bulls Gap continued to hold Clinch scoreless in the second quarter, taking a 36-0 lead into halftime.
The Lady Wildcats finally scored two baskets in the third period to get on the board, but could score no more.
Bulls Gap added eight points in the third and fourth quarters as all nine Lady Bulldogs scored, led by Houck’s 15. Sister Anna Houck added 10. Brayley Bowlin and Rebekah Pinkston scored six points each.
Bulldogs 48, Wildcats 16
In the boys game, Elisha Jones scored 12 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-0 lead.
The ‘Dawgs kept the pressure on in the second quarter, outscoring Clinch, 15-5, as Andres Moncier scored five and Jason Allen and Thomas Prater scored four points apiece to help Bulls Gap take a 33-5 lead into halftime.
Logan McPeek scored all five of the Wildcats’ first half points.
Clinch rallied in the third period for eight points as McPeek and Jayden Greer each hit threes.
Bulls Gap kept the Wildcats at bay, however, totaling nine in the period to extend its lead to 42-13 through three quarters.
Jones finished with 17 points to lead all scorers, while teammate Moncier added nine. McPeek led Clinch with 11, including three three-pointers.
