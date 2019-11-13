HAWKINS COUNTY — Volunteer and Cherokee have placed four players each on the 2019 first team All-Mountain Lakes Football Conference Team, led by the Chiefs Collin Trent, named the conference Athlete of the Year.
Trent, Cherokee’s senior quarterback, also played safety this season, excelling on offense and defense to earn the honor.
“He played extremely hard on both sides of the ball,” Cherokee coach Cody Baugh said. “He made a lot of plays. Offensively, when we needed someone to make plays, he did it.”
Joining Trent on first team were running back Trent Price, hard-hitting linebacker Tater Haun and athletic defensive back Jonas Leeper.
Seniors Peyton Derrick, receiver, and Clay Snapp, offensive lineman, led the first-team Falcons.
“Clay is going to be hard to replace,” said Volunteer coach Justin Pressley. “He is such an anchor for us on the offensive line. And then Peyton Derrick, the things he does for us and all the ways we used him, it’s going to be difficult to replace him.”
The other two Falcons named first team were juniors: promising tight end Caleb Scott and workhorse running back Cameron Johnson, who made the team as a punter, however.
Two Chiefs were named second-team: wide receiver Micah Jones and defensive lineman Brandon Ramsey.
Earning honorable mention for Cherokee were Austin Hamblen, Dalton Pearson, Caleb Haun, Bobe Allen Will Price, and Devan Carpenter.
Volunteer had eight earn honorable mention: Eli Dorton, Dawson Dykes, Luke Bellamy, Christian Gibson, Conner Crum, Andrew Salyers, Jared Counts, and Jaiden Cutright.
Each team in the conference had players earn Scholar and Character Awards.
For Volunteer, sophomore quarterback Garrison Barrett earned the Scholar Award for his classroom work. Braden Allen earned the Character Award.
Senior lineman Caleb Haun earned Cherokee’s Character Award. The Chiefs’ Scholar Award went to Victor Lawson.
Conference champion Tennessee High dominated the awards, taking Offensive Player of the Year (Cole McBrayer), Offensive Lineman of the Year (Nolan Wishon), Defensive Lineman of the Year (Damien Duff) and Coach of the Year (Mike Mays).
David Crockett’s Prince Kollie won Defensive Player of the Year.
2019 All-Mountain Lakes Football Conference Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Cole McBrayer- Tennessee High
Defensive Player of the Year: Prince Kollie- David Crockett
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Nolan Wishon- Tennessee High
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Damien Duff- Tennessee High
Athlete of the Year: Collin Trent- Cherokee
Coach of the Year: Mike Mays- Tennessee High
1st Team Offense
QB- 1: Cade Larkins- David Crockett
RB- 3: Brennan Blair- Daniel Boone, Trent Price- Cherokee, Ronquille Joyner- David Crockett
WR- 3: Peyton Derrick- Volunteer, Isaiah Smith- Tennessee High, Donta Hackler- David Crockett
OL- 6: Matt Masters- Daniel Boone, Jake Sipos- Daniel Boone, Clay Snapp- Volunteer, Jordan Thompson- Tennessee High, Tony Davis- David Crockett
H/TE- 1: Caleb Scott- Volunteer
K- 1: Jacob Jenkins- Daniel Boone
1st Team Defense
DL- 4: Cole Bishop- Daniel Boone, Stiles Moore- Cocke County, Logan Booher- Tennessee High, Cole Gonzalez- Cocke County
LB- 4: CJ Livesay- Morristown East, Tater Haun- Cherokee, Bryce Snyder- Tennessee High, Conner Bailey- Tennessee High
DB- 4: Jaden Keller- Tennessee High, Kelvin Coleman- Tennessee High, Evan Seals- Morristown East, Daniel Lusk- Daniel Boone, Trevor Dowdell- Tennessee High, Jonas Leeper- Cherokee
P- 1: Cameron Johnson- Volunteer
2nd Team Offense
QB- Cole Henson- Morristown East
RB- Ethan Ledford- Morristown East, Roman Stewart- Cocke County
WR- Isaiah Elliott- Cocke County, Shaffer Harville- Morristown East, Phillip Page- Daniel Boone, Micah Jones- Cherokee
OL- Peyton Ford- Daniel Boone, Aaron Ford- Daniel Boone, Ryder Campbell- Cocke County, Ethan Moore- Tennessee High, Blaine Greer- David Crockett
K- Jacob Craft- Tennessee High
2nd Team Defense
DL- Caleb Hackler- David Crockett, Will Hamlin- Daniel Boone, Jason Dhooghe- Tennessee High, Brandon Ramsey- Cherokee
LB- Hagan Edwards- Daniel Boone, Devon White- Daniel Boone, Johnny Loyd- David Crockett, Isaac Long- Morristown East
DB- Joe Jones- Daniel Boone, Brenden Reid- David Crockett, Reece Proffitt- Tennessee High, Trevor Malone- Morristown East
P- Esten Devault- Morristown East
Scholar Athlete and Character Award
Cherokee Scholar- Victor Lawson, Character- Caleb Haun
Volunteer Scholar- Garrison Barrett, Character- Braden Allen
Tennessee High Scholar- Lance Tudor, Character- Aidan Carter
Daniel Boone Scholar- Austin Cunningham, Character- Jackson Jenkins
David Crockett Scholar- Ronquille Joyner, Character- Gabe Hendrix
Cocke County Scholar- Jesse Sauceman, Character- Tyler Venerable
Morristown East Scholar- Gerson Sorto, Character- Austin Williams
Honorable Mention
Morristown East- DeShawn Harris, Jordan Russell, Jacob Legg, William Sanchez, Raul Rangel, Noah Woodard, Braxton Dalton
Cocke County- Tyson Simpson, Jacob King, John Norton, Landon Lane, Jesus Campos, Conner Ramsey, Bryson Chiasson
David Crockett- Mason Britton, Edison Gouge
Daniel Boone- Preston Miller, Kaleb Worley, Josh Bowman, Zach Lawson
Tennessee High- Nathan Johnson, Levon Montgomery
Volunteer- Eli Dorton, Dawson Dykes, Luke Bellamy, Christian Gibson, Conner Crum, Andrew Salyers, Jared Counts, Jaiden Cutright
Cherokee- Austin Hamblen, Dalton Pearson, Caleb Haun, Bobe Allen Will Price, Devan Carpenter
