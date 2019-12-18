ROGERSVILLE —Jared Adkins was the difference in Daniel Boone’s 61-55 victory over Cherokee Friday at the TeePee.
Adkins scored 26 points, including four three-pointers, for Boone (5-2, 1-1 in Big 7 Conference play).
Cade Norris added 16 for the Trailblazers, who also got seven points from Caleb Head.
Breiydon Gilliam led Cherokee in scoring again with 16 points. Chiefs point guard Carter Metz added 10 points.
Cherokee (4-6, 0-3), which was scheduled to travel to Morristown East Tuesday night, will host the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday playing a game each day.
