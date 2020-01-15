BRISTOL – Aliyah Crawley and Atlee Dean combined for 25 of Volunteer’s 38 points in a hard-fought, 38-32 win over Tennessee High in a Big 7 tilt Friday at Viking Hall.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to an 11-5 lead, and held a 17-10 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Vikings rallied in the third quarter to close to within 24-22, but the Lady Falcons fought off Tennessee High’s attempts to tie the game and held on for the victory.
Crawley led Volunteer with 13 points, going 7-of-12 at the free throw line, while Dean scored 12 points – including 10-of-14 from the charity stripe.
Audrey Evans contributed seven points and Kenady Knittel added six for Volunteer (10-8, 1-2).
Riley Fritts scored 14 points and Tori Ryan pulled down 16 rebounds for Tennessee High (5-14, 1-4).
Volunteer, which traveled to Science Hill Tuesday, hosts Cherokee Friday night.
Boys game Tennessee High 84, Volunteer 66
McHale Bright scored 47 points in leading the Vikings to an 84-66 Big 7 Conference win over the Falcons at Viking Hall.
Bright, a 6-foot-3 senior, made 18 shots from the field, including four from 3-point range, and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Bright scored seven points in the first quarter, 13 in the second, 11 in the third and 16 in the fourth.
Nolan Wishon added 24 points for the Vikings (13-6, 3-2).
Volunteer (7-12, 0-4) was led in scoring by Eli Amyx, who scored 15 points. Bradin Minton added 12, while Garrison Barrett scored 10 and Brody Hensley added eight.
