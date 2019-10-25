SURGOINSVILLE – David McDaniel of Watauga set a new record in winning the Phipps Bend River Run 10-mile trail race Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Phipps Bend Industrial District in Surgoinsville.
With perfect weather for long distance running, McDaniel, 32, ran a time of 1:03:43, a new male course record on the scenic course along the Holston River.
The top overall female was 41-year-old Sarah Bradley of Blountville in a time of 1:22:53. Bradley’s daughter, Cora, 13 years old, finished just behind her as the second place female.
The male Masters champion was Shawn Becker of Weber City, Virginia in a time of 1:11:13, and the female Masters champion was TJ Kerns of Kingsport in a time of 1:23:24.
The male Grandmasters champion was Wesley Miller of Gray in a time of 1:16:29, and the female Grandmasters champion was Barbara Blaser of Johnson City in a time of 1:28:08.
The male Senior Grandmasters champion was Clyde Kidd of Kingsport in a time of 1:24:10, and the female Senior Grandmasters champion was Laurie Boyd of Bristol in a time of 1:49:55.
Awards were also presented to the top three finishers in age group categories, with 78-year-old Tony Borghetti of Surgoinsville winning his age group.
Runners enjoyed a post-race taco bar catered by Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina of Kingsport, plus awards and prize drawings, at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology. All runners received commemorative performance race shirts.
The race was part of the 2019 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton.
The gold sponsors for the 2019 Phipps Bend River Run included the Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina of Kingsport. Other supporters of the event included the Hawkins County branch of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Dr. Enuf, Seaver’s Bakery of Kingsport, State of Franklin Track Club, Rogersville Review, Cinema 4 of Rogersville, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and White Duck Taco Shop of Johnson City, as well as many volunteers to make the event a success.
The Phipps Bend River Run was the final race in the 2019 Skelton Law Racing Series, which included six road or trail races this year ranging from six miles to fifteen miles in length. Participants who ran all the races in the series received commemorative sweatshirts and awards and enjoyed a private planetarium show and dinner at Bays Mountain Park.
Race dates for 2020 events will be announced in the coming weeks. Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact race director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Results
Place Name Bib# Sex Age City St Div/Tot Time Pace
1 David McDaniel 444 M 32 Watauga TN 1/3 1:03:43 6:23
2 Parker Cowden 426 M 16 Kingsport TN 1/5 1:09:37 6:58
3 Shawn Becker 402 M 42 Weber City VA 1/3 1:11:13 7:08
4 Cameron Cooper 421 M 28 Abingdon VA 1/1 1:12:04 7:13
5 Jason Tipton 463 M 41 Kingsport TN 2/3 1:14:21 7:27
6 Wesley Miller 446 M 62 Gray TN 1/4 1:16:29 7:39
7 Doug Strickland 472 M 58 Kingsport TN 1/6 1:17:38 7:46
8 Ray McDonald 445 M 42 Church Hill TN 3/3 1:18:13 7:50
9 Richard Oreskovic 449 M 56 Kingsport TN 2/6 1:19:33 7:58
10 John Pevy 475 M 30 Surgoinsville TN 2/3 1:22:30 8:15
11 Benji Cowden 424 M 16 Kingsport TN 2/5 1:22:39 8:16
12 Alan Hobbs 432 M 34 Kingsport TN 3/3 1:22:49 8:17
13 Sarah Bradley 410 F 41 Blountville TN 1/7 1:22:53 8:18
14 Cora Bradley 407 F 13 Blountville TN 1/1 1:22:55 8:18
15 Tj Kerns 441 F 40 Kingsport TN 2/7 1:23:24 8:21
16 Katie Hodge 433 F 35 Kingsport TN 1/1 1:23:28 8:21
17 Clyde Kidd 442 M 66 Kingsport TN 1/2 1:24:10 8:25
18 Madeleine Bradley 408 F 17 Blountville TN 1/1 1:24:14 8:26
19 Robert Bradley 409 M 45 Blountville TN 1/5 1:24:15 8:26
20 Christopher Britton 411 M 19 Pennington Ga VA 3/5 1:24:22 8:27
21 Kelly Chandler 417 M 46 Gate City VA 2/5 1:25:01 8:30
22 Scott Dietrich 429 M 55 Kingsport TN 3/6 1:25:20 8:32
23 Blake Williams 467 M 55 Gray TN 4/6 1:25:41 8:35
24 Eli Keen 439 M 14 Kingsport TN 1/1 1:26:09 8:37
25 Misty Clevinger 468 F 41 Rogersville TN 3/7 1:26:10 8:37
26 Christopher Horne 434 M 23 Cedar Bluff VA 1/1 1:26:19 8:38
27 Gretchen Dietrich 428 F 43 Kingsport TN 4/7 1:26:20 8:38
28 Jim Schrayer 453 M 54 Bristol VA 1/4 1:26:50 8:41
29 Russell Huffman 435 M 63 Bristol TN 2/4 1:27:02 8:43
30 Brad Cowden 425 M 47 Kingsport TN 3/5 1:27:44 8:47
31 Barbara Blaser 404 F 50 Johnson City TN 1/4 1:28:08 8:49
32 Jim Sell II 455 M 51 Piney Flats TN 2/4 1:29:44 8:59
33 Janine Myatt 448 F 52 Bristol VA 2/4 1:30:41 9:05
34 Jackson Chartier 418 M 17 Kingsport TN 4/5 1:32:20 9:14
35 Lenny Chartier 419 M 51 Kingsport TN 3/4 1:32:21 9:15
36 Janette Adams Erchinge 401 F 53 Morristown TN 3/4 1:32:50 9:17
37 Amanda Tipton 461 F 42 Kingsport TN 5/7 1:33:59 9:24
38 Barney Anderson 470 M 59 Johnson City TN 5/6 1:35:50 9:35
39 Nena Cooper 422 F 59 Abingdon VA 1/2 1:36:45 9:41
40 Tom Deaderick 469 M 74 Morristown TN 1/3 1:36:56 9:42
41 Chris Abraham 474 M 46 Johnson City TN 4/5 1:38:31 9:52
42 Richard Tyner 465 M 65 Blountville TN 2/2 1:38:41 9:53
43 Bob Hardin 430 M 72 Elizabethton TN 2/3 1:38:54 9:54
44 Liane Jennings 438 F 46 Johnson City TN 1/4 1:41:08 10:07
45 Andy Ture 473 M 48 Kingsport TN 5/5 1:42:17 10:14
46 Tiffany Long 443 F 43 Bulls Gap TN 6/7 1:42:18 10:14
47 Patsy Cantor 415 F 49 Jonsborough TN 2/4 1:42:28 10:15
48 Samantha Keen 440 F 34 Kingsport TN 1/2 1:42:31 10:16
49 Charlotte Brockmyre 412 F 29 Bristol VA 1/1 1:43:23 10:21
50 Diana Sheppard 456 F 55 Bristol TN 2/2 1:44:24 10:27
51 Angie Cowden 423 F 46 Kingsport TN 3/4 1:45:25 10:33
52 Rob Cantor 416 M 50 Jonesborough TN 4/4 1:45:49 10:35
53 Moe Brown 413 M 62 Chuckey TN 3/4 1:46:30 10:39
54 Thomas Ball 403 M 19 Lebanon VA 5/5 1:49:25 10:57
55 Laurie Boyd 406 F 60 Bristol TN 1/3 1:49:55 11:00
56 Janice Hendricks 431 F 54 Wellford SC 4/4 1:50:00 11:00
57 Sharon Bumgardner 414 F 61 Kingsport TN 2/3 1:50:23 11:03
58 Lee Roy Hurst 471 M 74 Midway TN 3/3 1:50:48 11:05
59 Wendy Chartier 420 F 44 Kingsport TN 7/7 1:51:13 11:08
60 Melissa Spears 458 F 32 Gate City VA 2/2 1:53:50 11:23
61 Rick Stanley 459 M 61 Roan Mountain TN 4/4 1:56:02 11:37
62 Justine South 457 F 48 Kingsport TN 4/4 1:56:58 11:42
63 Tony Borghetti 405 M 78 Surgoinsville TN 1/1 1:58:48 11:53
64 Susanne Seiler 454 F 71 Gray TN 1/1 2:01:39 12:10
65 Patti Turpin 464 F 62 Bristol VA 3/3 2:05:32 12:34
66 Philip Stinson 460 M 57 Richlands VA 6/6 2:15:41 13:35
