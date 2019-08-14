BETHANY – The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles jumped out to a strong start Thursday with a season-opening, 34-0 win over Debusk at Camp Creek Elementary School.
Unlike their namesake, the Eagles did all their damage on the ground instead of through the air, with more than 400 yards rushing.
Logan Johnson scored three touchdowns on runs of 85, 90 and 15 yards.
Nolan Amyx added two touchdowns on runs of 50 and 30 yards, and completed a two-point conversion.
Camden Woodby also completed a two-point conversion and recovered a fumble on defense.
The Eagles’ defense shut down Debusk as Johnson was all over the field on defense as well, involved in many tackles.
Nick and Furian Buzzo, Jackson Clonce, Jaylynn Livesay and Jacob Watkins turned in strong performances on the defensive line.
Conner Britton had three sacks and multiple tackles for loss from his defensive end position.
Nolan Amyx and Andrew Armstrong had multiple tackles each at cornerback and defended several passes each.
The defense did not allow a first down in the second half and Clonce blocked a punt.
The Eagles return to South Greene County Thursday to take on Camp Creek, then open their home schedule Thursday, Aug. 22 against Bulls Gap.
