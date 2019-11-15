HAWKINS COUNTY — The local 2019 football season came to a close last week with Cherokee’s elimination from the TSSAA 5A playoffs in Knoxville. Volunteer finished up the week before in Newport.
On these pages are a final look back at moments of football fun, fanfare and festivities captured on Friday nights during the 2019 high school football season in Hawkins County and the surrounding area’s venues. — Photos by Bobby Vaughn and Jim Beller
